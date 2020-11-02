NBA Draft 2020: 5 prospects the New York Knicks must look to target this year

As NBA Draft 2020 draws closer, rumors surrounding which prospects teams could target have only increased, with one of the teams most talked about in this regard being the New York Knicks.

With the franchise languishing in the lower echelons of the NBA, the upcoming draft could be key in determining if the team could become competitive yet again. On that note, let us have a look at the top five prospects that the New York Knicks need to pursue during the NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: Five prospects the New York Knicks must look to target this year

For this list, we have focussed on the prospects who could address the franchise's primary weaknesses: the point-guard and small forward positions. The New York Knicks' need for playmaking has also been paid attention to while selecting prospects from this talented draft class. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Josh Green

Despite not receiving nearly as much attention as the other prospects in the NBA Draft 2020, Josh Green could be an enticing proposition for the New York Knicks.

This 6' 6" guard is primarily a scorer but has taken over the ball-handler role on countless occasions and has also shown elite court vision and incredible potential as a facilitator. While his shots are inconsistent at times, scouts firmly believe that Green could become a knockdown shooter and potentially even a star in the NBA.

Move over Ben Simmons, Josh Green is the next Australian basketball star taking over the american hoops scene



🎥: @thepatientchase pic.twitter.com/lTj8e8w4i9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2018

Considering that the New York Knicks have the 8th-overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020, the team won't have to give anything away to pick Josh Green since the prospect is slated to go in the late lottery picks. However, if the franchise chooses to take a risk on this prospect, he could prove himself to be the best investment the team has made for a long time.

#4 Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes (Credits: San Francisco Chronicle)

Killian Hayes is one of those players that could fit on any team he goes to. In fact, he could even be the perfect piece to build around.

Hayes is exceptional in all facets of a point guard. He is an excellent shooter, an elite playmaker and an incredible court general. Scouts say that his passing is impressive to watch and that the player can foresee other players in certain positions before they are even there. Such is the timing of his passes!

Killian Hayes is my #1 prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft but he could end up falling to the mid-late lottery. Here's a new video breakdown on why Hayes has the skills to be the next lotto steal like Donovan Mitchell or Tyler Herro.



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/FajMRNyFWY pic.twitter.com/kOzIvF2ksZ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 28, 2020

Couple that along with his star power and immense potential, there could be very few selections better than Killian Hayes in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020 for the New York Knicks.