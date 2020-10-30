NBA Draft 2020: Potential No.1 pick Anthony Edwards compares himself to Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat legend responds

With NBA Draft 2020 edging closer, the spotlight is now on the top college prospects in the USA. Anthony Edwards is amongst the best available players in the draft pool. He exhibited his skills during a televised pro day organized by Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group yesterday. Edwards was later asked about the player he thinks he can emulate and he mentioned Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade.

"His name is Dwyane Wade. I look on the TV and say I can be that guy or I can be better than him," said Edwards. [H/T: SportsCenter]

NBA Draft 2020: Dwyane Wade responds to Anthony Edwards' claims

One noticeable thing about Dwyane Wade is that he always encourages up-and-coming talent. The most recent player Wade helped out was Victor Oladipo with whom he worked out before his final NBA season.

Wade caught wind of Anthony Edwards' statements and reacted positively to the same, saying that the Georgia star could turn out to be better than him.

He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick! Ayo @VicOladipo we’re all built from the same cloth 💪🏾 That Tom Crean cloth! https://t.co/ZTXg9VpZU7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 30, 2020

Anthony Edwards is a one-and-done player from Georgia who averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. His athleticism and explosiveness are freakishly similar to that of a young Dwyane Wade so the comparison isn't off the mark at all. Receiving praise from the Miami Heat legend is a huge confidence booster for Edwards who wants to be picked first overall in NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: LeBron James and Anthony Davis turn up in person to watch Anthony Edwards perform

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Anthony Edwards will be represented by Klutch Sports Group, who also have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their clientele. Both the LA Lakers players turned up on the pro day ahead of NBA Draft 2020 to see Edwards and Tyrese Maxey in action.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards throwing down dunks in front of LeBron and AD 🔥@theantman05 pic.twitter.com/bhjsjyPqTS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2020

Anthony Edwards is expected to be among the top three picks in NBA Draft 2020. LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman are the other two players competing with him for selection with the first overall pick currently held by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read: NBA Draft 2020 - LaMelo Ball met with Minnesota Timberwolves but not doing well in interviews