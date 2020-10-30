NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball met with Minnesota Timberwolves but not doing well in interviews

There are only a few marquee talents available in NBA Draft 2020 and LaMelo Ball is certainly one of them. Ball built his reputation by playing for the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL. His playmaking shone through during the 2019-20 campaign and he has the attention of teams with the top three picks this year, including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball met with Minnesota Timberwolves

Following the NBA's relaxation of rules on in-person evaluations, several teams have held private workouts and interviews for the draft prospects. LaMelo Ball has been attending several such interviews and as reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he met with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Givony added:

"The meeting, conducted in Southern California, consisted of an interview and did not feature any basketball activity. It was attended by Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations, and head coach Ryan Saunders, the source said."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020. And unless they trade it, they're expected to select either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards with the said pick.

He's already played pro ball in Lithuania and Australia.



What does LaMelo Ball bring to the NBA? — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 19, 2020

NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball struggling in team interviews

LaMelo Ball is a hot prospect in NBA Draft 2020 but he doesn't seem to be helping his case in interviews. As reported by Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Ball isn't doing great during in-person evaluations:

"Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews. I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview...I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top ten who are doing more research on him..." [H/T: Lonzowire]

Bonnell went on to add that LaMelo Ball may no longer be a guaranteed top-three pick in NBA Draft 2020 which is a bold claim. It must be pointed out that LaMelo's most important skills – his court vision and feel for the game – cannot be adequately gauged in a one-on-one setting.

Listen in as LaMelo Ball dishes on what he can bring to the NBA. #NBADraft2020 | @HenryFordNews pic.twitter.com/9wtI42TzhM — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 28, 2020

