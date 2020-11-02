NBA Free Agency 2020: Jerami Grant could greatly increase the versatility of the Houston Rockets on both ends of the floor

The 2020 NBA Playoffs brought more postseason disappointment for the Houston Rockets, as the franchise were bounced out in the second round by eventual winners, the LA Lakers. The team is now looking to bolster its roster strength and depth in the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020. Of the many free agents that have been linked with the franchise this off-season, Jerami Grant may just be the most interesting of the lot.

The 26-year-old player was an integral part of the Denver Nuggets' incredible run to the Western Conference Finals, where he hit some of the most clutch shots for the team while being incredibly impactful at the defensive end as well. However, with NBA trade rumors speculating that Jerami Grant's future may lie away from Denver, several franchises are looking to pounce on the player during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

On that note, let us analyze if a potential move for Jerami Grant to the Houston Rockets could benefit both parties or not.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Would it make sense for the Houston Rockets to go after Jerami Grant?

Houston Rockets

While this move may not make sense at first glance, it could turn out to be one of the most potent moves the Houston Rockets could make this off-season.

Many have criticized the franchise's small-ball experiment and its ineffectiveness during the last postseason. But with reports stating that the Houston Rockets could continue to have similar lineups, Jerami Grant could be the perfect player to bring in during the NBA free agency 2020.

At 6' 8", Jerami Grant would be perfect as a center in small-ball lineups, as he has shown his prowess in protecting the rim and grabbing boards against players much bigger than him.

Even if the small-ball experiment doesn't continue, the 26-year-old could significantly improve the Houston Rockets' roster.

Jerami Grant can not only space the floor but also be an absolute force at the defensive end. In fact, even at his current level, Jerami Grant may be good enough to start for the Houston Rockets right away.

With the Houston Rockets reportedly seeking more versatility in its roster, Jerami Grant could be the perfect player to bring in during the upcoming NBA free agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Should Jerami Grant consider a move to the Houston Rockets this off-season?

Jerami Grant

The answer to that is an emphatic 'no'.

The Houston Rockets' experiment may have been fun to watch during the regular season but was an utter and total failure in the postseason. The franchise's teams were simply too small to win in important facets of the game such as rebounds and second-chance points.

While it may not hold much value during the regular season, the playoffs are cruel on even the most efficient of players, as winning the ball back and scoring off a miss can mean the difference between a win and a loss.

Despite witnessing the inefficacy of the small-ball style of play, the Houston Rockets' front office stubbornly refuses to acknowledge it and even claims that the same experiment could work on another day. Moreover, with a new head coach coming in, there is a genuine cause for concern over how good the team could look next season if they persist with their small-ball experiment.

Unlike the Houston Rockets, Jerami Grant made it all the way to the Conference Finals with a very young Denver Nuggets team. While the 26-year-old may see his role reduce slightly in the seasons to come, his current franchise still provides him a better chance at being an NBA champion than the Houston Rockets.

Considering all these factors, Grant must avoid considering a move to the Rockets during the NBA Free Agency 2020.