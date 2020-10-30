The LA Lakers have now won 17 NBA championships, with their most recent coming in the Orlando Bubble. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are rightly hailed as the heroes that prominently starred for the team, many have forgotten that the team's second unit also played a pivotal role in the franchise winning it all this year. One of these players is Dwight Howard, who has been surrounded by a bevy of NBA trade rumors as he enters free agency this off-season.

Considering his uncertain future, many wonder where the 34-year-old could land up next. However, there are quite a few teams that would be happy to include Dwight Howard in their rosters.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 best destinations for Dwight Howard going into the off-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign

For this list, we have looked at teams who are not only contenders to win it all but would also be perfect fits for Dwight Howard. We have also paid cognizance to various NBA trade rumors surrounding the player heading into the NBA Free Agency 2020. So without further ado, let's get started.

#1 LA Lakers

Returning to the LA Lakers would undoubtedly be Dwight Howard's best option.

Even if the Western Conference was relatively easier to get through this year, the dominance of the team shouldn't be undermined, and there is potential for the Lakers to be dominant next season as well.

I was rewatching the Dunk Contest, and this Dwight Howard dunk was vastly underrated



The degree of difficulty on this dunk is slept on🔥pic.twitter.com/DhWyNHMfjR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 17, 2020

After several years of being away from an NBA championship and even competitive basketball for a few seasons, Dwight Howard made a comeback to the Lakers that has been both rejuvenating and successful. The 34-year-old must consider staying with the team after NBA Free Agency 2020.

#2 Golden State Warriors

After a year of being out of contention, the Golden State Warriors could be back to their dominant best next season. Nevertheless, their roster still has a few holes that need to be plugged.

A powerful center being conspicuous by its absence in the Warriors' roster, Dwight Howard could be that player for the franchise.

Even if the 34-year-old had to come off the bench for the Lakers, he could still be an important piece that could take the Warriors to an NBA championship if he chooses to join them during NBA Free Agency 2020.

2 years ago today, @KlayThompson broke @StephenCurry30 NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 threes vs the bulls 🔥🔥 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/nfJ3eSwJxY — FreeDawkins.com (@DawkinsMTA) October 29, 2020

With NBA trade rumors indicating that the Golden State Warriors could be pursuing Dwight Howard, a deal in this regard could well materialize this off-season.