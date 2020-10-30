NBA Trade Options: Paul Milshap could add the much-needed depth that the Boston Celtics need in order to contend for a Championship

The Boston Celtics were emphatic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, where they took the Miami Heat to seven games. With the franchise having championship aspirations, NBA trade rumors have speculated that the team could look to bring in players who can bolster their roster this off-season, with one of the more interesting names in this regard being that of Paul Millsap.

Last postseason, Millsap was an essential part of the Denver Nuggets, a team that was very impressive. The Nuggets' run to the Western Conference finals wasn't easy, though; the team had to come back from 3-1 down to win consecutive series. But with Paul Millsap entering free agency this off-season, NBA trade rumors have speculated about the 35-year-old's next destination.

On that note, let's analyze if a move for Millsap to the Boston Celtics could be beneficial for both parties involved or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Boston Celtics consider pursuing Paul Millsap?

Many have questioned the veracity of the multiple NBA trade rumors abounding on this topic, and quite justifiably so.

While Paul Millsap did perform admirably for the Denver Nuggets during the franchise's impressive run, the player is already 35 years old. For that reason, no franchise could be sure of how many more productive years the player may have.

However, the Boston Celtics desperately need some squad depth. During the last post-season, when Gordon Hayward was injured, the team's performance suffered massively. To make matters worse, the franchise did not have a power forward that could step up in the playoffs in the absence of a starter.

Despite his age, Paul Millsap could be chosen to add depth to the bench. He is also arguably good enough to steal the role of a starter from Gordon Hayward, even if it is only because the latter is still finding his feet after injury.

The 35-year-old can space the floor; he is also an impressive team defender and can make a huge impact when it is most needed for his team. Considering what he can bring to the table, Paul Millsap would be the perfect signing for the Boston Celtics this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could a move to the Boston Celtics be the right one for Paul Millsap?

NBA trade rumors have speculated that the Denver Nuggets may not want Paul Millsap back next season.

In that backdrop, the Boston Celtics could be the 35-year-old's best option this off-season. As already mentioned before, there is uncertainty regarding the number of years Millsap has left in the league, something he could be more aware of than arguably anyone else in the NBA community.

A contender to win it all from the Eastern Conference showing interest in him is a dream prospect for Paul Millsap.

It is no secret that the East is a lot less stacked than the West. The best in the league have relatively lower competition for the NBA Finals in the East. Couple that with the young yet emphatic core of the Boston Celtics, Millsap could be licking his lips at the prospect of a move to the franchise.