NBA Free Agency - Moving to Golden State Warriors could give Aron Baynes his best shot at going back to the Finals next season

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are filled with anticipation for the 2020-21 NBA season, and the reason behind it is no secret. After a year away from the league due to injuries, superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will return at the start of next season as the franchise looks to get back to its best. However, the franchise has many significant holes in its roster. The Warriors would look to address the same in NBA Free Agency 2020, where they have been linked with many stars, with one of the more interesting ones in this regard being Aron Baynes.

The 33-year-old played better than he ever has with the Phoenix Suns last year. He was dominant on the inside and arguably looked even more impressive from the three. However, despite his admirable performances, the player largely played second fiddle to DeAndre Ayton and is now reportedly looking to move to a contending franchise.

Considering the same, let us analyze if a move for Aron Baynes to the Golden State Warriors be beneficial for both parties or not.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Is Aron Baynes the big man for the Golden State Warriors?

There couldn't have been a more resounding 'yes' about the same. The Golden State Warriors sorely need a big man with experience, one who could help them win at least another NBA Championship; Aron Baynes is exactly that kind of a player.

The big man is an elite rim protector. His presence at the defensive end could be incredibly appreciated by the franchise, considering how light they are on that end of the floor right now.

Additionally, Aron Baynes is an excellent inside scorer with phenomenal touch close to the rim. His footwork and IQ are top-class in the paint, and he can put some of the best defenders in the NBA under pressure.

What further makes the player an exciting proposition for the Golden State Warriors is the fact that Baynes is impressive from behind the arc as well, with the player shooting 35% from the three-point range. Acquiring him during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020 could make the Golden State Warriors' outside shooting even more of a force to be reckoned with next season.

Overall, Aron Baynes is everything that the franchise needs at the moment. He is a player with a certain amount of experience in the NBA and has proven himself to be a factor at both ends on a championship team. With the franchise sorely needing a center, the Golden State Warriors need to make it a priority to acquire Baynes this off-season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Would a move to San Francisco be worth it for Aron Baynes?

Aron Baynes has developed into a near All-Star-caliber player for the Phoenix Suns. However, he is unlikely to get more minutes on the court as he plays at the same position as DeAndre Ayton.

Couple that with the fact that the Phoenix Suns have struggled to even crack the postseason, the future doesn't look too bright for the player at the franchise.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are ready to get back to their dominant best and could provide Aron Baynes the chance to be an NBA champion once again. Furthermore, the player would more than likely be the starting center on the team.

Considering all these factors and what the Warriors could offer the player as opposed to the Phoenix Suns, Aron Baynes would be wise to move to the Golden State Warriors if they come calling for him during the NBA Free Agency 2020.