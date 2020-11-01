NBA Free Agency 2020 - Why signing Avery Bradley should be a no-brainer for Dallas Mavericks as their search for a secondary playmaker continues

The LA Lakers have won their 17 NBA Championship, with their latest triumph coming in the Orlando Bubble. While most of its roster was available for the franchise, Avery Bradley opted out of traveling with the team due to family reasons. However, despite not playing in the bubble, Bradley has continued to attract interest from franchises during NBA Free Agency 2020, with one of the more interesting ones in this regard being the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks were considered by many to be the dark horses in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While the team played admirably, injuries to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis ultimately held the team back from going to the second round. Despite the Mavericks having an impressive roster, many believe that the team lacks a piece or two to be considered as contenders to win it all.

Considering the same, let us analyze if a move for Avery Bradley to the Dallas Mavericks could be beneficial or not for both parties involved.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Should the Dallas Mavericks pursue Avery Bradley?

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' first unit is one of the most balanced teams in the entire NBA. They are one of the best at the offensive end and are superb in defense, which makes them a very resilient team overall.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Luka Doncic has been the team's playmaker and does it incredibly well. But what happens when the 21-year-old needs some rest? In that case, the team sorely lacks a secondary playmaker who is not just above average but elite. Avery Bradley could be that secondary playmaker for the team.

Avery Bradley comes up big with 24 PTS, 6 3PM in the @Lakers Battle of LA Round 3 victory! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8jChDd87af — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020

The 29-year-old is more than an impressive playmaker, though. He is a very good scorer who can space the floor and is an even better defender.

Avery Bradley is good enough to start for the Dallas Mavericks and add significantly at both ends for the franchise. Considering what he could bring to the table, Avery Bradley could be the player the Mavericks need to truly be in contention for an NBA Championship.

Advertisement

NBA Free Agency 2020: Would a move to the Dallas Mavericks be the right one for Avery Bradley?

Avery Bradley

This is indeed a tough one for Avery Bradley. By all means, the Dallas Mavericks are a perfect fit for the player. However, the fact of the matter is that the LA Lakers are better than the Dallas Mavericks.

Reports have said that the LA Lakers could be willing to offer Avery Bradley a two-year deal during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020. However, with no official confirmation from any party in this regard, there is speculation galore about the player's next destination.

Luka Doncic, James Harden & more 🔥



Watch all the BEST HANDLES in Orlando! #BESTofNBARestart pic.twitter.com/LMc6wg20YD — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2020

Eventually, it could come down to the cards Avery Bradley is dealt. If the LA Lakers come calling during the upcoming free agency, the 29-year-old would be incredibly unwise to ignore their offer.

However, if there is no offer from the storied franchise, the Dallas Mavericks would be the best of the rest for Avery Bradley this off-season.