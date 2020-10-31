NBA Free Agency 2020: Goran Dragic can be the final piece that could lead the Atlanta Hawks into the postseason

The Miami Heat were one of the biggest surprises in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, with the franchise making it all the way to the finals despite having a very young roster. While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are rightly hailed as the heroes of the team, Goran Dragic deserves a lot of credit as well for the team's performances. Considering his impressive showings in the postseason, the 34-year-old, who has entered NBA free agency, is now fielding interest from a plethora of other franchises, with one of these being the Atlanta Hawks.

It is undeniable that the Atlanta Hawks have talent. Trae Young is fast developing into an NBA superstar, while his supporting cast in John Collins and Clint Capella also complement him perfectly. However, the team has struggled to crack the postseason and sorely misses a leader that can guide the team to success.

Considering the same, let's analyze if Goran Dragic's move to the Atlanta Hawks would make sense for both parties involved or not.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Do the Atlanta Hawks need to bring in Goran Dragic?

The Atlanta Hawks are a very young and talented team. Unfortunately, the Hawks haven't managed to bring it all together.

While the franchise would desire a player who is younger, Goran Dragic could still be the perfect player to address the team's issues. The 34-year-old is a vocal leader, a great locker room presence,and a very smart player on the floor.

His skillset would also perfectly complement the team's style, as Dragic can space the floor, facilitate and even be the high-volume scorer for the team when the situation calls for. Dragic is also a factor at the defensive end and could greatly benefit the Atlanta Hawks' resilience.

The player may well be on the older side, but it would be a dream come true for the Atlanta Hawks if they could acquire Goran Dragic during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Is a move to Atlanta worth considering for Goran Dragic?

While the Atlanta Hawks are not a bad team by any means, it wouldn't be wise for Goran Dragic to move to the team this off-season.

That is because the Miami Heat just made an amazing run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Given how impressive and consistent their performances have been during the 2020 postseason, the team could very well do it again next season.

In that scenarios, moving from a team that made the NBA finals to one that can't even crack the postseason will be a massive downgrade for Goran Dragic. Couple that with the fact that the 34-year-old would like to spend his last few seasons playing for an NBA Championship, a move to the Atlanta Hawks would make no sense for the player at all.

Bam Adebayo skies for the lob from Goran Dragic. pic.twitter.com/2uhDD4sOx7 — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2020

Considering the current situation of the Atlanta Hawks franchise and their recent struggles in the NBA, Goran Dragic must avoid a move to Atlanta during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

