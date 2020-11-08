NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 best destinations for Goran Dragic ahead of the 2020-21 season

The Miami Heat surprised everyone last season with an astounding run in the 2020 Playoffs that only culminated at the hands of the LA Lakers in Game 6 of the Finals. Goran Dragic, who missed the Finals series because of an injury, was one of the key players for the Heat in their incredible postseason run. Unsurprisingly, the player has caught the attention of several teams ahead of the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020.

On that note, let's have a look at five probable teams for Goran Dragic this off-season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Five best destinations for Goran Dragic ahead of the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered contending franchises that could choose the 34-year-old Goran Dragic in NBA Free Agency 2020 to bolster their rosters, as the player would likely want to win an NBA championship before calling it a day. So, without further ado, let's get started.

#5 LA Clippers

Despite being the favorites to win it all last season, the LA Clippers flamed out in the second round against the Denver Nuggets.

With the LA Clippers roster seemingly lacking an offensive-minded point guard, the 34-year-old Goran Dragic could be the perfect player in that regard.

Goran Dragic has a high basketball IQ and has an uncanny knack of making the right reads during games. He has the ability to make his teammates better and seldom fails to get his team in rhythm.

While the LA Clippers may have to sacrifice a little at the defensive end to accomodate the player, Goran Dragic could massively bolster the team's offense if he is acquired by the franchise in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

#4 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were yet another team that defied all expectations during the 2020 NBA postseason, where they made the finals in a very stacked Western Conference.

However, to continue their success next season, the team likely needs a veteran figure who could don the role of a secondary ball-handler for Jamal Murray while also being the third option.

Goran Dragic, who was incredible in offense for the Miami Heat last season, could elevate the Nuggets' attacking threat if he is picked up by the franchise in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

The player's arrival could also significantly improve the Denver Nuggets' chances of reaching the NBA finals next season.