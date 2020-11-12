NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 best big men available this offseason

NBA Free Agency 2020 will give teams across the league a chance to bring in reinforcements to their roster. Versatile big men will be in great demand this offseason, as multiple teams - including title contenders - are searching for players who can not only protect the rim but also help stretch the floor. With free agents like Hassan Whiteside, Marc Gasol and Aron Baynes on the market, we take a look at the 5 best big men available this offseason.

#5 Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

Tristan Thompson has been heavily linked with the LA Lakers this offseason. He averaged a double-double (12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game) with the Cavs last season. He is a good help defender and can easily score some points in the paint.

With his former teammate LeBron James recently having tweeted about him, it would be interesting to see if the Lakers add him when the NBA Free Agency comes around. Thompson would take some pressure off Anthony Davis, which would help AD stay healthy for the postseason.

My big brother 4L, missed you too broski. Miss those times at dinner going back and forth https://t.co/PE9jv3C5RC — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 30, 2020

#4 Danilo Gallinari

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

Danilo Gallinari averaged 18.7 points while playing 29.6 minutes per game last season. His perimeter shooting would be a huge boost to any team that signs him in the NBA Free Agency.

Gallinari has expressed his desire to play for a contending team, and should fit in perfectly with any of the top teams looking to add a shooting big man during the 2020 NBA Free Agency.

#3 Hassan Whiteside

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Hassan Whiteside ended up in Portland after being traded by the Miami Heat last season, and was thought to be a backup center until Jusuf Nurkić got healthy.

But he fit in with the team perfectly, and put up 15.5 points 13.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game while starting in 61 of the 67 regular-season games last season. After Nurkić got healthy, Whiteside accepted his role in the team and came off the bench during the playoffs.

With many teams looking for a strong rim protector who can also put up some points in the paint, Whiteside could be up for another long-term contract during the NBA Free Agency.

#2 Montrezl Harrell

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

The current Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell had a monster regular season coming off the bench for the LA Clippers. He put up 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while playing 27.8 minutes per game throughout the season.

Harrell anchors the team defensively and is the vocal leader of the squad. He had an abysmal postseason, but he is young and should get better with more experience. He will be looking for a long-term deal when the NBA Free Agency starts. If the Clippers don't retain him, someone else will surely scoop him up.

#1 Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

After starting in 11 of the last 13 games for the Detroit Pistons, Christian Wood put up 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Wood had played in a total of 72 NBA games spanning over 4 seasons and 4 different teams. The 25-year-old power forward has the ability to stretch the floor quite efficiently and is one of the hottest young talents available in the 2020 NBA Free Agency.

Other versatile big men to look out for in NBA Free Agency 2020

Marc Gasol: Any team that wants to add a veteran big man with championship experience should sign him during the NBA Free Agency.

Serge Ibaka: A veteran rim protector who can provide some steady points in the paint, he will be in high demand this offseason.

Aron Baynes: A shooting big man who is an excellent screener and can protect the rim quite well, he could add great value to a number of NBA teams.

The 2020 NBA Free Agency is the perfect window for teams looking to add versatile big men.

