NBA Free Agency 2020 - 5 Players Boston Celtics could sign to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 04 Nov 2020, 03:30 IST
Feature
After a disheartening loss in the playoffs last season, the Boston Celtics will be looking to go the distance next year. The Celtics are loaded with talent, as young wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, will be taking a leap next year. Boston Celtics have been linked to several stars in NBA free agency, as the front office will try to put the right pieces around the duo.

NBA Free agency 2020: 5 players Boston Celtics can add to stop Giannis Antetokoumpo in the playoffs

Boston Celtics have especially struggled in the playoffs against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the past and will have to add a wing defender who can guard him. In this article, we will take a look at five players who can help the Boston Celtics do that in the postseason.

#1 Wes Iwundu 

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five
Iwundu is a 6'6 athletic wing that is known for his energy on both ends of the floor and the ability to play off the ball. He is a spot-up shooter, so the Boston Celtics will have the option to start him over the likes of Semi Ojeleye. Iwundu will hit NBA free agency this offseason, and his $2 million qualifying offer makes it cheap for the front office to ensure they can match other contract offers.  

He fits the mold for a special assignment wing to put on opposing stars and can be utilized to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#2 Torrey Craig

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

In an era of pace and power, Torrey Craig is the biggest catch in terms of being a defensive specialist in the 2020 NBA free agency. The only downside to signing the forward is that he’ll turn 30 this year. But the 6-foot-7 wing will only cost $4-5 million and will be a cost-effective option for the Boston Celtics. 

The Denver Nuggets are not expecting many offers for Torrey Craig this offseason, and the Boston Celtics can easily sign him up if the right offer is made. 

Also read: 5 biggest NBA trade moves made by the Houston Rockets in the 21st century

Published 04 Nov 2020, 03:30 IST
