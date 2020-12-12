NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 Players who may be forced to retire

With preseason games upon us, the peak period of NBA free agency 2020 has already elapsed. Despite the financial limitations, several huge contracts were offered this offseason. Most teams made use of their cap spaces in a bid to improve their respective rosters for the 2020-21 campaign.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Several experienced veterans out of a contract

It must be noted though that several league veterans are still out of a contract. While the opportunity may arise for some players through NBA free agency, some names might have to call it quits. Be it age, their style of play, or simply their overall capability, these folks may simply not have what franchises are looking for.

On that note, let us look at five players who may have to retire after not landing a contract in NBA free agency 2020.

#1 Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford

Drafted in 2000, Jamal Crawford has played a whopping 20 years in the NBA. But this essentially means that age is not on his side. Even last season, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year failed to land a contract in NBA free agency until the restart in Orlando, where the Brooklyn Nets brought him in.

Unfortunately for Crawford, he only managed to play a measly six minutes before an injury ended his season. It may be time for him to officially hang up his boots.

#2 Tyson Chandler

Advertisement

Tyson Chandler

The 2012 Defensive Player of the Year, Tyson Chandler has had a memorable career in the NBA. Drafted in 2001, he's persevered for 19 years in the league and managed an All-NBA selection during this period.

Billy Donovan chose Tyson Chandler to shoot the Rockets free throws



SVG’s reaction was comedy 😂 pic.twitter.com/hU4fQc2sYZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

Chandler's clearly past the days where he could have a significant impact on the court. He barely played for the Houston Rockets in 2020 and his only contribution in the playoffs for them was in the form of two free throws, both of which he missed. Combine this with the diminishing market for traditional bigs like him and you know that Chandler is unlikely to get a contract in NBA free agency soon.

Advertisement

#3 Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson (right)

The 35-year-old Taj Gibson has had mixed fortunes in the NBA ever since he was traded by the Chicago Bulls in 2017. He failed to leave an impact on OKC Thunder but played a vital role in leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs in 2020. Gibson eventually signed with the New York in NBA free agency last summer and his limited output forced the franchise to waive him earlier this year.

#4 Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver

Amongst the best sharpshooters in NBA history, Kyle Korver last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20. Having already played 17 seasons in the league, Korver can still pop up for a few makes from downtown and instantly impact the game.

Advertisement

However, he doesn't really add much to the table beside his catch and shoot ability. This would mean taking a step back on defense whenever he's on the court and not many franchises will be willing to compromise in this regard in NBA free agency.

#5 JR Smith

JR Smith

Gone are the days when you could rely on JR Smith to be the aggressive scorer in the hour of need. Smith's numbers have declined each year since the 2016 title run with the Cavs. Last season, he mostly featured in garbage time for LA Lakers while averaging a paltry 2.8 points per game.

Two years ago today, JR Smith forgot the score in crunch time of the NBA Finals 😲 pic.twitter.com/pIoI5n1cCr — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2020

Those numbers aren't good enough for any franchise to be convinced to offer Smith a deal in NBA free agency. At 35, he doesn't have much time on his hands either.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Free Agency 2020 - 5 Most prominent players still available on the market