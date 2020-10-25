NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 power forwards the Miami Heat should target this off-season

The Miami Heat were arguably the biggest surprise in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Despite having one of the league's youngest rosters, the franchise made it all the way to the Finals, which they lost in six games against a star-studded LA Lakers. However, many Miami Heat players will be free agents during the NBA Free Agency 2020, which includes their star power forward Jae Crowder.

Considering the same, let us have a look at five power forwards the Miami Heat should look to go after this off-season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Five power forwards the Miami Heat need to go after this off-season

For this list, we have considered power forwards who are free agents and would best suit the Miami Heat's pace-and-space dominant style. In other words, we have looked for big men who could space the floor and can also be a factor at the defensive end for the franchise. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder was absolutely magnificent for the Miami Heat during the franchise's unexpected run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

The 30-year-old only joined the Heat in the middle of last season, but his performances made it seem as if he's been with the team for a long time.

Crowder is exactly the kind of player the Miami Heat need. He's a big man in his prime who can shoot lights out from behind the arc, and can also space the floor. Jae Crowder, being an excellent team defender, could also help the Heat roster lacking quality at that end of the floor.

Quite simply, the Miami Heat need to prioritize re-signing Jae Crowder during NBA Free Agency 2020.

#2 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell is the only player in this list who isn't a threat from behind the arc. So, why is he in this list?

Well, the Miami Heat just can't afford to have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for the entirety of a game. During the period when the duo is rested, someone needs to come off the bench and not only be a defensive cornerstone but also contribute in offense.

The reigning sixth man of the year is exactly that kind of a player. He is a switchable defender who can also protect the rim when needed. While he isn't a very good shot creator, Harrell is a lob threat and is also a very efficient post-up scorer with incredible touch around the rim.

Montrezl Harrell would be an excellent player to go after for the Miami Heat during NBA Free Agency 2020.