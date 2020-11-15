The Dallas Mavericks' fortunes turn around when they drafted Luka Doncic in 2018. The 21-year-old was already an All-Star in his second year in the league and has evolved into a fan favourite because of his unbelievable talent. The Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks to form a lethal duo of the two European stars. After a disappointing end to their 2019-20 season, one should expect the front office to make critical moves in the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks were just two wins away from the 4th seed last season and had the best offensive rating in the NBA. Unfortunately, they ended their season in the first round of the playoffs after a disheartening loss to the LA Clippers. The tight playoff games revealed a gap in the Mavericks and ever since the offseason began, the front office has been looking to add a third reliable scoring option alongside Doncic and Porzingis. Many NBA trade rumors linked the team to Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jrue Holiday among others, and the latest to join the list is OKC Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Dallas Mavericks need to reshape their offense and get a third reliable option

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

The playoff games exposed different strategies the opposition can use to beat them, mainly focusing around the star duo of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. The NBA doesn't follow traditional positions while executing offensive strategies, the "positionless" style of play is catching on and players often find themselves playing multiple roles. However, this strategy can backfire if the team fails to execute it efficiently.

Porzingis is officially listed as a center in Dallas but plays most possessions as a power forward and the team wins more games when Porzingis focuses on offense. Luka Doncic is in a similar situation, he was listed as a shooting guard in his rookie year but officially took on the role of the Mavericks' point guard last season. However many would believe Doncic is a better point guard than a shooting guard due to his high passing aptitude.

The duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis is young. Both players are in their early 20s and are trying to find chemistry in their second year together. Many would argue that the pair already has significant chemistry and that they complement each other really well, but an addition of a third reliable scorer would do wonders for the team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Danilo Gallinari drawing interest from the Dallas Mavericks

Danilo Gallinari

The supposed interest of the Mavericks in Danilo Gallinari shouldn't be surprising. He would complement the duo of Doncic and Porzingis very well and would be a permanent power forward while Porzingis can remain a center. The Italian forward can grab 6 rebounds and score 19 points per game and do it efficiently. He isn't too keen on keeping the ball in his hands and would feed off Doncic.

SNY reporter, Ian Begley mentioned the Dallas Mavericks' interest in Gallinari in his latest article.

"...opposing teams expect Gallinari to end up on a contender if the Thunder trade Paul. Per sources, some with the Mavericks have interest in pursuing Gallinari. The Mavs reportedly also want to conserve cap space for the summer of 2021. So the franchise would have to weigh that factor in any offers it makes to Gallinari."

The Mavericks can use the $9.2 million mid-level exception to add in free agency and pursue Gallinari. The potential European three of Gallinari, Doncic and Porzingis would be brilliant in Dallas and one should keep an eye on the organization this offseason.

