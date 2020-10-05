NBA free agency 2020: Ranking the 5 teams with most cap space this offseason

The LA Lakers lead the Miami Heat 2-0 in the NBA finals. Lakers are the favorites against the injury-ridden Heat and will be expected to win the series. With the season about to conclude, NBA trade rumors have already hit the internet. Teams will be looking to strengthen in the offseason, with NBA free agency 2020 starting soon. With that said, let's check out the top teams with the most cap space to lure players who are free agents.

NBA free agency 2020: 5 teams with the most cap space

#1 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

If the New York Knicks choose to decline Bobby Portis' $15.7 million team option, they will be able to free up as much as $42 million. The Knicks made some questionable decisions last season, paying the premium to three players who played the same position.

The Knicks have a rising star in RJ Barrett and will try to surround him with the right role players and veterans in the NBA free agency 2020. They also hired Tom Thibodeau recently, who will want players who fit his tactics instead of the ones that are currently present on the roster.

#2 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

The Detroit Pistons have the 2017-18 Coach of the Year winner in Dwane Casey, a veteran core led by Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, rising talents in Luke Kennard and Sekou Doumbouya, and a realistic chance to return to the playoffs. On top of that, the Pistons are projected to have up to $30 million in the room beneath the cap if guard Tony Snell picks up his $12.2 million player option in NBA free agency 2020.

The Pistons plan to compete next season, and having ample cap space can help them do exactly that.

#3 Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are on an upward trajectory, as they boast of one of the best young duos in the league in Trae Young and John Collins. Young made his way to the All-Star game this year, and Collins is an emerging talent at the power forward position. With NBA free agency 2020 looming, the Hawks will be a good option for any player that is looking to change their scenery. It also helps that the Atlanta Hawks have Lloyd Pierce, one of the brightest young minds in basketball, as their head coach.

