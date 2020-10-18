With the 2019-20 NBA season coming to an end, all eyes are on the upcoming 2020 NBA free agency.

This seasons' playoffs re-emphasized the importance of a big man in the modern game. While Nikola Jokic dominated teams in the West with his fadeaways and hook shots, Bam Adebayo played a crucial role in Miami Heat's success in the East.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best centers available in the upcoming 2020 NBA free agency.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 centers available this off-season

The LA Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship partly due to their size advantage over their opponents.

Dwight Howard's defense and Anthony Davis' versatility as a stretch 5 were also too much to handle, especially for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat in the business end of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

With multiple teams looking to add size to their rosters this off-season, here are the top five unrestricted free agents of the 2020 class:

#1 Montrezl Harrell

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Advertisement

Montrezl Harrell had the best year of his NBA career with the LA Clippers as he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Owing to his crucial contribution off the bench, he won his first Sixth Man-of-the-Year award in 2020.

From Tarboro, NC to Sixth Man of the Year.@MONSTATREZZ is writing his own story. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 4, 2020

Harrell will be one of the biggest names in the 2020 NBA free agency. According to NBA rumors, multiple teams could be interested in signing the 26-year-old. However, with Montrezl Harrell and the LA Clippers having expressed mutual interest in each other, the big man is likely to re-sign with the Los Angeles team in the off-season.

#2 Hassan Whiteside

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards

Hassan Whiteside was one of the key players in the Portland Trail Blazers' success in the bubble.

Advertisement

The 7-footer continued his dominance in defense and chipped in at the offensive end as well, producing 15.5 points per game. Whiteside, who led the NBA with blocked shots (2.9 per game), will garner interest from multiple teams in the league during the off-season.

#3 Dwight Howard

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

A few weeks earlier, Dwight Howard wouldn't have made it to this list. But the LA Lakers big man proved his worth during the final stages of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Howard, who was instrumental in containing Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference semi-finals, was promoted to the team's starting-5 during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Even though Howard has expressed his desire to continue with the LA Lakers next season, NBA rumors seem to suggest that the 34-year-old could get bigger offers from other teams and will be in demand during the 2020 NBA free agency.

Advertisement

#4 Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson has failed to get the kind of opportunities he deserves.

He had the best season of his NBA career this year and averaged a double double in points and rebounds. The 29-year-old still has plenty of good basketball left in him and will be looking to join a team that'll let him compete for a championship in 2021.

#5 Serge Ibaka

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls

Serge Ibaka is coming off the best season of his NBA career and is ageing like fine wine.

Advertisement

At 31, Ibaka came off the bench and averaged 15.4 points per game this season. The 7-footer's defense and shooting abilities will make him a great fit with any team, and there'll be a high demand for the 2019 champion in the NBA free agency in 2020.