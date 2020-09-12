Best free-agent starting five this NBA off-season

The NBA free agency period for the 2020 off-season is supposed to commence in the middle of October, with some very solid players potentially finding new homes at the start of the 2020-21 season. Most big names like Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond have player options which they will most likely accept, so the 2020 NBA free-agency class isn't exactly stacked compared to what we will be seeing in 2021 when the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo will feature.

Still, there is a lot of value to be added into one's roster this off-season as a number of reputed role players will be looking for contracts. From young and developing talents to experienced veterans, there are a plethora of options at every position irrespective of a franchise's particular needs.

Here's a look at the best starting 5 one could come up with using just players who are unrestricted free-agents this NBA off-season.

Best starting 5 using players who are unrestricted free-agents this NBA off-season

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet is due a payday at the end of this season as he's only earning a little over $9 million for his exploits in 2019-20.

VanVleet had a breakout in last year's playoffs where the Raptors emerged victorious for the first time in their history. The 6'1" guard showed excellent ball-handling capabilities and range from beyond the 3 point line.

This season, he proved that he deserves to be named among the best guards in the league as he had himself a career year where he scored nearly 18 points per game while making 6.6 assists and shooting the 3 with an efficiency of 39% per game. The Toronto Raptors will be unlikely to offer VanVleet what he deserves and will demand, so it'll be interesting to see where his challenge lies.

Shooting Guard - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson left Cleveland on the cheap

28-year-old former LA Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson quietly had a terrific season with the Utah Jazz, who found themselves a great scorer off the bench by just giving up Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Clarkson has been one of the few reliable bench scorers in the NBA for the last few seasons as he has also managed around 15 points per game irrespective of which team he has suited up for.

Clarkson shot 36.6% from 3 for the Utah Jazz off the bench, scoring 15.6 points through the 42 regular-season games he played there. He shot a career-high 46.2% from the field. He earned upwards of $13 million for his services this season and can expect around the same mark heading into free agency.

Small Forward - Danilo Gallinari

Gallinari could be an elite 3rd option in a contending team

6'10" Italian forward Danilo Gallinari has become one of the sharpest shooters from long range in the NBA as he had his second consecutive season shooting over 40% from 3. He scored nearly 19 points for an OKC team that constantly punched above its weight throughout the season.

Aged 32 and not getting any younger, Gallinari needs to find himself on a contending team's roster when the next NBA season begins. Gallinari can also play the power forward position like he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and that versatility is just another of his many qualities. Many franchises will greatly benefit with Gallinari on their roster, so it remains to be seen who manages to secure his elite floor spacing.

Power Forward - Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons would try hard to retain Wood

Christian Wood's rise to stardom from basically nowhere is inspiring, and teams have seen All-Star potential in him. Wood scored 13.1 points per game in what was his first full NBA season. He did so with excellent efficiency too, shooting 56.7% from the field and 38.6% from 3 point territory.

The 6'10" tall Wood will only be 25 when free-agency period arrives, which makes him a very desirable player for any franchise.

Wood can either play as a small-ball center or a power forward, given his excellent ability to stretch the floor. He is also a very decent rim protector as he averaged nearly a block a game this season.

Center - Montrezl Harrell

Harrell is one of the grittiest players in the NBA

The reigning sixth man of the year, undersized 6'7" center Montrezl Harrell is one of the most tenacious players in the NBA. He has made a name for himself by playing aggressively and finishing strong at the rim despite being at a height disadvantage against most other NBA bigs. Harrell had a career-year this season where he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Although the LA Clippers star shot a career-low percentage from the field in the 2019-20 season, he attempted more shots than ever before. Moreover, a field goal percentage of 58% is very impressive considering it is a career low. Harrell is still only 26 years old, and a number of teams will surely be interested in his services.

