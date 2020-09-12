NBA News Update: LeBron James tired of bubble life, Michael Porter Jr. responds to Damian Lillard's comments

In this edition of the NBA News Update, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James logged in to Twitter to express his frustration with life in the Orlando bubble. King James revealed in a post-game conference earlier this week that living inside the isolated NBA bubble was taking a toll on his mind and body and stated that he wasn't feeling 'great'.

The other half of the NBA News Update sees young Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. respond to allegations led by superstar Damian Lillard that he wasn't humble enough. Michael Porter Jr. openly talked about wanting to have more of the ball than he was getting in the aftermath of his team's bad loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the LA Clippers. After coming up clutch to help the Nuggets win Game 5, Porter Jr. shed some more light on his comments.

NBA News Update: LeBron James annoyed with monotonicity in the bubble

NBA News Update: LeBron James has expressed dismay at the monotonous life in the Orlando bubble

Understandably, it can get a little frustrating as athletes when you are confined to a given space for so long. LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been in the Orlando bubble for around 2 straight months and will continue to be there for a while longer as they aim to win their 17th NBA championship.

There is only so much one can do in the bubble when not turning up for a game or a practice session, and the inability to live with the usual freedom has frustrated LeBron James, who can clearly not wait for this phase to end.

Same 💩 different day that feels the same. #JustThoughts 💭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020

James took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the monotonous life inside the NBA bubble, claiming it was the same old routine every single day. However, it will all be worth it if he ends with a championship ring on his finger.

NBA News Update: Michael Porter Jr. taking criticism positively

NBA News Update: Michael Porter Jr. responded to comments claiming his mentality is not right

Michael Porter Jr. didn't have one of his trademark offensive performances in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals but he hit a dagger 3 when it mattered most in crunch time. He also produced the best defensive play of his young career down the stretch as he made a crucial block.

Later, in the press conference following the vital victory that keeps the Denver Nuggets in the series, Michael Porter Jr. responded to comments claiming his mentality was not right for complaining about a lack of involvement on the offensive end when compared to the team's other two stars - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

“You want to listen, you don’t want to have an ego and think you’re always right.”



MPJ reflects on stars holding him accountable after his Game 4 comments



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/r0C1DVzrK6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

He stood by what he said, reiterating that those comments weren't supposed to take a dig at his coach or teammates. He also responded to Damian Lillard's criticism of him, saying he respects the opinion of superstars in the NBA, and that he had no ego whatsoever.

