NBA Trade Rumors: Why Brooklyn Nets must target Bradley Beal this offseason

Bradley Beal had a breakthrough year last season where he averaged 30.5 points per game. The absence of John Wall led to Beal literally taking over every night for the Washington Wizards but a poor supporting cast didn't allow the franchise to be successful. Beal is currently in a win-now situation but the Wizards aren't there yet, so NBA trade rumors have started to surface about him moving away. The Brooklyn Nets are one team that can swoop in for the two-time All-Star.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Bradley Beal is a good fit for Brooklyn Nets

Bradley Beal can co-exist with these two Superstars

The clear reason is that Bradley Beal is a great fit for this Brooklyn Nets' side. He's on a manageable max extension that will kick in only in the 2021-22 season and just turned 27 this year, with his prime years ahead of him. But most importantly, Beal can slot in between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant seamlessly.

Bradley Beal so good at hooping.



Elite three level scorer who can go off for 40-50 on any given night. It’s a shame we don’t get to see him in the postseason.



He’d thrive. pic.twitter.com/Fu7OR4hu67 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) September 5, 2020

Beal won't be the greatest defender for the Brooklyn Nets but his ability to play as a pure catch-and-shoot option when Kyrie and KD are dominating the possession and making plays will suit the team a lot. Also, since he has led Washington for over a year now, he can take over the second unit whenever Irving, Durant, or both are taking a breather.

What's in it for Washington Wizards?

Caris LeVert

Obviously, the Washington Wizards won't give up their most important piece for nothing. Caris LeVert is a great player nearing a breakout season and will have to form a part of any trade package that the Brooklyn Nets cough up, with Spencer Dinwiddie a likely second addition.

The Wizards have a good core of young players in Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., and Isaac Bonga. But this team is still a few years off contention. LeVert is only a year younger to Bradley Beal but the former hasn't taken that jump yet. His growth will coincide with the Wizards' timeline of turning into a winning team.

Celebrate the birthday boy by watching 5 minutes of @CarisLeVert highlights from this season 📼 pic.twitter.com/pEHQ71D81H — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 25, 2020

Keeping hold of Bradley Beal won't do the Wizards any favors. John Wall is expected to return next season but he hasn't played a competitive game since December 2018. There's no guarantee that he'll turn the fortunes of the franchise around.

Brooklyn Nets can offer Beal what he's looking for and a trade can help both franchises so don't be surprised if we see the NBA trade rumors turn to reality in this case.

