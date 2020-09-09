LA Lakers News: LeBron James not feeling 'great' physically in the bubble, Anthony Davis trolls Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers camp was in a jovial mood after their massive win against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo were the heroes of the evening as the two NBA veterans turned back the clock in incredible fashion to take the Rockets by storm in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James scored 36 points, with 29 of them coming in the first half alone. He added 4 blocks to go with the points. Rajon Rondo was also instrumental off the bench, scoring 21 points and providing 9 assists. He also shot over 70% from the field.

Anthony Davis chipped in with a handy 26 points and 15 rebounds. Overall, it was a fantastic second half for the LA Lakers, who were not at their best in the first.

Let us now take a look at what the LA Lakers camp thought of the game.

LA Lakers News: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is his MVP

In today's LA Lakers news, Vogel believes LeBron James should pip Giannis to MVP

LeBron James proved once again why he is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever witnessed. His impact on the court was simply priceless for the LA Lakers, who grabbed a vital victory to take a lead in the series. He was incredibly dominant offensively as he knocked down shots with supreme confidence. He was just as good on the other end as he swatted away shots at will.

Coach Frank Vogel has always claimed that LeBron James should be named the NBA MVP this season ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He reiterated the same after James' iconic performance.

LA Lakers news: LeBron James not feeling 'great' about his body

Bubble life has taken its toll on LeBron James

LeBron James physically dominated the smaller Houston Rockets players today as he went in hard against them in the paint from time to time. He drove to the rim like a bull set free, and the Rockets had no idea how to stop him. Naturally, from the audience's point of view, LeBron James seems to be in great physical condition. However, the player himself doesn't believe so.

James also said that his wife isn't too happy about the time he has been spending maintaining his fitness!

LeBron said he’s in a better rhythm of late, but that he’s not where he’d “love” to be physically. He feels good, not great, as circumstances aren’t ideal in the Bubble as compared to the usual for what he’d like to do to prepare his body... — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 9, 2020

LA Lakers news: Anthony Davis applauds Rajon Rondo, trolls Russell Westbrook

Davis is having a great postseason so far

Anthony Davis had yet another monstrous performance on the glass even though he didn't drop 40 points on the night. He did his job extremely well and should be personally delighted on having completed another great day at the office. He hailed teammate Rajon Rondo as a playoff great and claimed the LA Lakers had two of the smartest players in the NBA.

He also clarified that he was fine after he suffered a collision with Robert Covington.

On the court, he took time out for a little bit of banter as he shouted "hell nah" on a Russell Westbrook jumper that he was guarding. Westbrook is struggling to shoot the ball this season and although Davis certainly respects Russ as an opponent, he isn't too confident of the Rockets point guard's ability to score against him.

AD yelled “hell nah” on this Russ jumper. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WsjOIaBPbd — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 9, 2020

* @AntDavis23 on @RajonRondo: "I experienced it first hand in New Orleans. Playoff Rondo is real. His intensity picks up … he’s shooting the ball really well, making the right passes. His IQ is on another level. We have the 2 best IQ guys in the game, him and LeBron." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 9, 2020

Asked if he can go through his day-to-day regiment of keeping his body in shape, LeBron James says he is not going to give up "the ingredients" of his routine but adds that his wife doesn't like it in the bubble because of how much time he spends working on maintaining his body. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 9, 2020

More Vogel on LeBron.



"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James... It's why he should be MVP." — Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 9, 2020

