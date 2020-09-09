NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder unsure about rebuilding yet

The OKC Thunder have an important offseason coming up. They've only just parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan while most NBA trade rumors suggest that there's tremendous interest in Chris Paul this offseason with several teams interested in acquiring the 10-time All-Star.

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

So does that mean that OKC Thunder is finally heading towards a rebuild? Perhaps not. GM Sam Presti masterminded several trades to load the franchise with a stockpile of draft picks for the next few years, but the Thunder may not be willing to blow it all up yet.

NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder undecided on future plan of action

OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti

Sam Presti was available to speak to the media after the announcement of Billy Donovan's departure. A key takeaway from his responses was the fact that OKC Thunder aren't decided yet what route they want to take in the near future. That played a huge role in the decision to not negotiate a new contract with Coach Donovan.

As reported by Daily Thunder's Brandon Rahbar, OKC Thunder aren't sure what the roster is going to look like next season with a possibility that they might bring the same guys back.

"We may bring this team back for next season. We don’t know what that’s gonna look like. We’re not in the position to make those kinds of determinations."

It's evident that the franchise is waiting for the new salary cap estimates from the NBA before diving into the trade market and listening to offers for key veterans.

Should OKC Thunder still delay a rebuild?

Chris Paul

Although it could just be a tactical play from Sam Presti to get a better return for OKC Thunder's assets, if the team is indeed considering to bring back the same roster, will it be worth it? On paper, it doesn't seem so.

Chris Paul's contract is at its highest value right now. Both Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams are on expiring deals as well. So unless they pay up next season, there's a good chance that OKC Thunder could end up losing the duo for nothing.

At the same time, holding on to CP3 makes sense from a development standpoint. He's played a huge role in the growth of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and Darius Bazley through the course of the 2019-20 season. We'll have to wait and see how this storyline pans out.

