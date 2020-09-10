NBA News Update: Damian Lillard reacts after Michael Porter Jr. takes a dig at Mike Malone, Skip Bayless taunts LeBron James and LA Lakers

This edition of the NBA news update features 30-year-old NBA superstar Damian Lillard's comments on Denver Nuggets sophomore Michael Porter Jr.'s post-match conference.

Damian Lillard, whose Portland Trail Blazers were knocked out of the first round of the Western Conference Semi-finals by the LA Lakers, responded to a tweet that showed an excerpt from the Porter Jr. presser with a tweet of his own.

In another NBA news update, top NBA analyst Skip Bayless called out LeBron James and the LA Lakers while praising their counterparts, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers. Skip Bayless has openly backed the LA Clippers to pip the LA Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship, and has once again taken to Twitter to speak his mind.

Bayless is known for holding nothing back against players he doesn't fancy, and has numerous controversial tweets to his name.

Here are all the NBA news updates for today.

Also Read: 5 best defenders on the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard unhappy with Michael Porter Jr. and his flamboyance

Michael Porter Jr. has an array of tricks up his sleeve

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. is considered to be a super talent by most NBA viewers and analysts. He is one of the brightest offensive prospects in the NBA right now, and has shown the ability to drop big numbers on any given day.

The Denver Nuggets are up against it in their Western Conference semi-final series where they face title favourites LA Clippers, and have opted to give the ball to their two stars in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on most occasions.

That hasn't gone down well with Michael Porter Jr., who feels he should get the ball a lot more than he has so far. The 2018 first round pick took a slight dig at Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone, accusing him of simply playing iso-ball with his two stars.

The forward's comments alone were worthy of being in the NBA news updates of today, but there was further spice added to the story. NBA superstar Damian Lillard wasn't happy at all with Michael Porter Jr.'s reaction and he believes that such views should be limited to the dressing room.

He further clarified his stance on the matter when a fan sided with Porter Jr.

Yes he is wrong. If you know you know and ima leave it at that https://t.co/5Ynr2GXQlP — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 10, 2020

Only time will tell whether Michael Porter Jr. responds to this criticism or takes it sportingly.

NBA News Update: Skip Bayless criticises LA Lakers, calls out LeBron James

Skip Bayless has been in the analysis business for a long time

One of the most renowned doubters of LeBron James, NBA analyst Skip Bayless, has once again tweeted against the LA Lakers star. Bayless tweeted in appreciation of LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's incredible performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-finals, but somehow manage to end it with a taunt aimed at LeBron James.

Uh, Kawhi has shot his way out of his slump: 30 points, 10 rebs, 9 assts, 4 steals, 1 turnover. Kawhi's got now, Bron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2020

In another tweet, he ridiculed LeBron James' poor free-throw record in clutch moments.

I win yet ANOTHER case of Diet Dew from my man Shannon Sharpe, who is less clutch betting than his man LeBron is shooting free throws. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2020

In his latest virtual blow, he accused the LA Lakers for complaining about their schedule, comparing them to their city rivals who were much more professional in that regard according to Bayless.

I cannot wait for tomorrow's Undisputed. The Lakers are whining about having to play too many big-stage 9 p.m. Eastern playoff games??? What, they're missing too much Bubble night life??? Clippers don't complain, they just play when the schedule says play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 10, 2020

We'll be sure to tune in to Undisputed to catch his comments, and keep you updated in the future NBA news updates.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown slams Raptors coach Nick Nurse for his antics, Danuel House's season in jeopardy