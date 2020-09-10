The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics played out an instant playoff classic in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Raptors prevailed in double overtime to beat the Celtics 125-122, thanks in large part to Kyle Lowry. There were a lot of individual incidents on and off the court in the game that could have made this NBA News Update, including an antic of Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse which didn't go down well with the average NBA fan, let alone the Boston Celtics players.

In other news, Houston Rockets forward Danuel House finds himself in hot water after allegedly breaking the NBA bubble rules. House's involvement has come under question after his supposed wrongdoings were put under the scanner.

NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown calls out Nick Nurse

Brown and Lowry battle for possession

Clearly in a poor mood having lost a nail-biter of a game, despite scoring 31 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, Jaylen Brown went in hard against the Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse when asked about one particular incident involving him.

The winner of the NBA Coach of the Year award, Nick Nurse strayed away from his position in the middle of a Celtics position to get in Jayson Tatum's eyesight. Nurse took up a position on the left corner, and Tatum mistook him for a teammate and passed the ball straight out of bounds.

Did Nick Nurse just bait Tatum into that pass lol pic.twitter.com/VPN5GdxqsG — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 10, 2020

Jaylen Brown was livid when asked about that play. The game was tied at 98 points each and that possession was vital to the Boston Celtics' chances of winning the game and the series.

It was certainly a tad bit distasteful from the Toronto Raptors head coach, and Brown let him know that in his post-game conference.

"Grown men should be able to control themselves. Especially the coaches and coaching staff. But nothing we can do. We just gotta be ready to fight."

Brown will have added incentive to go all guns blazing in Game 7 of the series.

NBA News Update: Danuel House in trouble with the NBA authorities

Danuel House is an important figure in the Rockets dressing room

In another NBA news update, 27-year-old forward Danuel House is set to miss his second straight game due to an alleged bubble rule infringement. His participation in the series between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers is under threat, and his season could potentially be over.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

Many people believe that Danuel House sneaked in an unidentified figure inside the NBA bubble who wasn't on the list of personnel allowed. The league continue to investigate the matter and we will bring you the latest NBA news updates as they come.

