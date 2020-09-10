NBA Trade Rumors: Former Finals MVP in contention for Indiana Pacers head coach role

With a majority of teams headed into the off-season, NBA trade rumors continue to dominate the news cycles with a lot of speculation regarding player and coach movements. The Indiana Pacers have been making the news with many rumors about Victor Oladipo's future with the organization.

However, there is another name buzzing around the Pacers organization, Chauncey Billups. Billups has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching position for the Indiana Pacers. Let us take a look at these NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers could potentially hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

Chauncey Billups has been helped several Pacers players in the past offseasons

ESPN correspondent Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Chauncey Billups is a candidate in the race for the head coaching position for the Indiana Pacers. Billups has been working as a broadcaster for the LA Clippers for the past one year and could be looking for a job change this off-season.

ESPN Sources: Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers coaching search: https://t.co/aDrbtjaRdT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

The former 2004 Finals MVP has gained a reputation for being a great leader in the locker room throughout his career. Several top NBA guards such as Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart attribute their development on the defensive end to Chauncey Billups.

Billups also has a relationship with Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon, who play for the Indiana Pacers. Perhaps Billups' arrival in Indiana could encourage Oladipo to stay with the team.

In NBA trade rumors, Ty Lue could potentially join Chauncey Billups in Indiana

Ty Lue has been in great demand for multiple coaching positions

Another name that has been buzzing in NBA trade rumors is the LA Clippers' assistant coach Ty Lue. Lue has also emerged as a leading name in the running for the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching job.

However, there is also a possibility that Lue could join Billups in Indiana as an assistant coach. Billups and Lue could potentially turn things around for the Indiana Pacers, who have suffered first-round exits in the playoffs for the past four years.

We look forward to more NBA trade rumors regarding which team manages to hire Ty Lue this off-season.

