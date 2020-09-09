NBA Trade Rumors: Former champions on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future at Milwaukee following playoff exit

Since the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the 2020 NBA playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been the biggest question on everyone's minds. With numerous NBA trade rumors already surrounding the 2019 MVP, Giannis was asked about his next move during a post-game interview.

Even though Giannis assured the fans that he will be staying in Milwaukee next year, a few former NBA champions think otherwise.

NBA Trade Rumors: 'Giannis doesn't owe anything to Milwaukee,' says Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson thinks Giannis needs another star player to win a championship

2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson expressed his doubts about 'the Greek Freak' staying in Milwaukee. Richard said that if the Bucks fail to add another star player to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, he will be left with no choice but to move to a different team. Richard added:

"Milwaukee has choices. They have to get someone who is an elite late-game closer or Giannis has to go find that"

The former Cleveland Cavalier star further talked about how Giannis Antetokounmpo is not obligated to stay in Milwaukee. Even though the power forward was drafted by the Bucks in 2013, he can choose to leave whenever he wants. Richard Jefferson continued:

"When guys get drafted, that's not a lifetime contract. He doesn't owe anything to the city. If he chooses to link and commit to the city, then he can."

Richard Jefferson was also recently in the news for suggesting Giannis 'might be a Pippen'. He compared Antetokounmpo to Scottie Pippen and suggested that he might need a player like Michael Jordan to get over the playoff hump.

Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

While the Bucks certainly have other stars like Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, this playoffs revealed that Milwaukee definitely needs another star player to win. It'll be interesting to see what the Bucks can do in the offseason to improve their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Nick Young believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be staying in Milwaukee for long

Nick Young was a part of the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors team

Former NBA player Nick Young recently expressed his opinion about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future on Twitter. Young was a part of the 2018 Golden State Warriors squad that won the championship.

Greek Freak Gone ain’t nobody raising no Family in Milwaukee ... — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 8, 2020

The city of Milwaukee has an infamous reputation for not being a popular destination among the top stars. Due to extremely cold weather conditions, Milwaukee isn't seen as a glamorous destination to live. It'll be interesting to see if these factors play any role in determining Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.

