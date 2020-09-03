"Who were you as a player?" - Scottie Pippen calls out Richard Jefferson after being compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Six-time NBA Champion and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen responded on Twitter to a comment made by former player Richard Jefferson on the same platform.

Reacting to the Milwaukee Bucks going down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Richard Jefferson likened current NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Scottie Pippen, claiming he needed 'a Michael Jordan' to succeed.

The comment was seen as a derogatory remark on the abilities of Giannis Antetokounmpo by most NBA fans around the world. Richard Jefferson took a slight dig at the 'Greek Freak' and indirectly claimed that he is not good enough as a leader to carry a franchise to a championship.

A former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Richard Jefferson tweeted a GIF of Scottie Pippen pointing at the 'jumpman' logo on his Air Jordan shoes - a trademark Michael Jordan symbol.

Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Most people disagreed with Richard Jefferson's notion, and thought that it was the other way round. According to the majority of NBA fans, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo who is the Michael Jordan of the Milwaukee Bucks, and is in need of a 'Scottie Pippen' if anything.

Jefferson was part of the Cavaliers squad that won an iconic championship in 2016

Richard Jefferson's tweet was viewed as disrespectful to a present day superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Scottie Pippen backed the 'Greek Freak' with a tweet of his own.

Scottie Pippen comes out in support of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis faces a 0-2 deficit headed into the third semi-final game against the Miami Heat

Scottie Pippen is a seven-time All-Star and seven-time all-NBA player. An integral part of the historic Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s, he is famous for having played second fiddle to Michael Jordan.

That being said, Scottie Pippen was a legendary player in his own right and very much had an identity of his own. As a result, Richard Jefferson's comment is not only distasteful from the point of view of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Scottie Pippen as well.

Scottie Pippen tweeted out a response on Thursday morning, questioning Richard Jefferson's authority to have a stance like that. He reiterated the stature of Giannis Antetokounmpo in modern day basketball, and reminded Jefferson that the Bucks forward is about to become a back-to-back MVP award winner.

Scottie Pippen also specified that both him and Giannis Antetokounmpo are completely different players with different identities and careers, and lambasted the comparison.

In what was a final nail to the coffin, Scottie Pippen asked Richard Jefferson what his positioning was as a player to comment on two greats like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Scottie Pippen himself.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is... who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

Only time will tell whether Giannis Antetokounmpo gets involved in this matter, or if the matter is nipped in the bud.

Today I’m only here for Richard Jefferson vs Scottie Pippen — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 3, 2020

