NBA Free Agency 2020: Why signing Aron Baynes could help Toronto Raptors fill the void left by the departures of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol

The Toronto Raptors, after their disappointing loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Boston Celtics, realised that they needed to fill some obvious gaps in their roster. Once news broke out that free agents Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol might leave the franchise, the franchise was linked with a bevy of centers in NBA Free Agency 2020. One such player was Aron Baynes.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

After Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol signed new deals with different teams, the Toronto Raptors signed Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher in the NBA Free Agency 2020 on 2-year deals. On that note, let us analyze how the addition of Aron Baynes to the Toronto Raptors roster could be beneficial for the franchise.

Why Aron Baynes' addition to the Toronto Raptors roster in the 2020 NBA Free Agency is a good move

Aron Baynes vs Portland Trailblazers

Aron Baynes improved significantly last season. He posted career-highs in major stat categories and also improved his offensive game significantly.

Baynes had never before averaged a double-digit scoring, but last year, he posted 11.5 points per game with career highs in assists and rebounds. The Australian was also never known for his 3-point prowess, but last year, he shot 35% from the three in almost four attempts per game.

Baynes proved his worth for the Phoenix Suns when their main center Deandre Ayton was suspended for 25 games. For the first time in his career, Baynes touched 22.2 minutes per game, and the league has paid attention to his rapid growth in Phoenix.

More offense vs. defense not sure about the call at the end but watch the battle between these teams. Bam is open on the roll with Butler in the corner but watch Saric rotate from the weakside to help. Nice cut from Jones but Baynes turns at the rim to contest. Fun game. pic.twitter.com/uXBXwsEEMw — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) November 8, 2019

Aron Baynes is credited to have better defense than Ibaka, and his newly improved offensive skillset could immensely benefit the Toronto Raptors.

He is a good defender with quick feet who can hedge out to the perimeter and recover back in time to protect the rim, thanks to his sturdy frame and smart positioning.

Toronto Raptors

Aron Baynes has proven to be a smart pick-and-roll center as well. His newly-developed outside shot makes him a credible threat in pick-and-roll situations, especially with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, making up for what the Toronto Raptors lost with the departure of Ibaka.

Although Aron Baynes isn't an elite defender yet, he is certainly a rim-protecting presence in the paint, as he is a 6' 10" center with a 7' 2" wingspan - attributes that could elevate the Toronto Raptors into NBA title contention next season.