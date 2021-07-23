NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 teams that should pursue Bobby Portis if he declines his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis rejuvenated himself after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA Offseason. His decision to decline more money upfront and complete his desire to play for a winning team played dividends, as he ended up becoming an NBA Champion this season.

Just a kid from Little Rock, Arkansas.. to an NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/zzFS8XmqRr — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

Portis signed a two-year $7.4 million deal with the 2021 NBA champions, with the second season being a player option. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, playing as one of their leading reserves. The former New York Knicks' big-man shot a career-high 47.1% from beyond the arc, which has caught the eye of many possible suitors.

It's one thing to deliver during the regular season and another to carry that over to the NBA Playoffs. Bobby Portis managed to convert his showing in the postseason and was crucial in the Bucks winning their first title in 50 years.

BOBBY PORTIS TIME!!



22 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/IeFEzQIRyK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

He also became a fan-favorite for the Milwaukee Bucks due to the infectious energy he played with for the side and has been more than happy to give his 100% to the team he believed would go the distance with him on the squad.

Bobby Portis has mentioned ample amount of times that he has loved playing for the Bucks from an individual perspective. However, with the Bucks strangled for cap space and Portis' market value seeing a significant rise, it will be complicated for them to re-sign the power forward this offseason.

Milwaukee doesn't have his bird rights either, which means they can't offer him more than the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception. On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto Yossi Gozlan mentioned that Bobby Portis could be offered around $9.5 million mid-level exception or even higher. It would be a better proposition for Portis from an individual perspective and one that hints that he could be leaving the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

If that does happen, there should be a decent market for Bobby Portis in free agency. We list three teams that should look to pursue him this offseason.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the few teams with a huge amount of cap space available heading into the offseason. With the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills all likely to leave, the Spurs have about $48 million available to spend in free agency.

The departure of DeRozan and Gay will leave them with a lack of depth in the frontcourt. The former played in the power forward position for the majority of the 2020-21 NBA campaign, making signing power forwards one of their top priorities this offseason.

Bobby Portis would be a great fit for the team's timeline as he is only 26 years old. He can either don a starting or a bench role depending on whether they can bring in a better starting-caliber player like John Collins in free agency. Portis ranked third in three-point shooting percentages in the 2020-21 NBA season, making 47.1% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Bobby Portis can also help the team with his rebounding and provide them with much-needed size. The Spurs ranked 18th in the league in rebounding (per game) and last in three-point shooting, making only 9.8 threes per game.

