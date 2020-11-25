NBA Free Agency 2021: 5 superstars who will be deciding on their player-options next offseason

The NBA 2019 offseason was one of the most exciting ones in recent memory. Several huge names changed teams, such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler.

Many NBA contracts have player options in their final year. Player options allow players to either opt in to the final year of their deal, finishing out their contract, or to decline the option and hit the free-agent market a year early.

5 superstars with player options in the NBA 2021 offseason

Much like the 2019 offseason, the 2021 NBA offseason is also set to be a thrilling one. It is loaded with superstars, and everyone in the league will be anticipating the decisions that these players make.

Due to the pandemic, the cap won’t increase in 2020-21 from its current level, which is approximately $109 million. This means fewer teams will have the ability to spend in free agency. As a result, many players who hold options for 2020-21 will likely prefer to take the guaranteed money on their current contracts rather than risk it in the open market.

Let us now look at the top 5 names who have player options in the NBA 2021 offseason.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James is probably the biggest name on this list. The 16-time All-Star and 4-time MVP will turn any team that he joins into instant NBA title contenders. He has appeared in 10 finals, and only 3 franchises in the entire history of the NBA have more final appearances.

LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to average 25+ PPG in the playoffs on 3 different franchises' championship-winning teams. pic.twitter.com/vFYBAIr3p6 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 12, 2020

Advertisement

LeBron James is likely to opt into his $41 million player option as he has stated on numerous occasions that he is honored to wear the "Purple and Gold" and takes enormous pride in representing his late friend Kobe Bryant's franchise.

Even if he doesn't opt in, James will likely structure a new deal with the LA Lakers. An entire page can be filled while listing LeBron James' career achievements, and the decision he makes will, undoubtedly, make the headlines.

#2 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. A 2-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2-time Finals MVP, he often leads his team to victory. After a disappointing loss in the 2020 playoffs, Leonard is likely to give another shot at the NBA title next season.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard is the first player in NBA history to join a new team right after winning Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/bXg3l2A6XG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard has a $36 million player option in 2021 and depending on how next season goes, Leonard will either opt in or opt out.

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has appointed a new head coach, Tyronn Lue, and if the LA Clippers have another postseason disappointment, Kawhi Leonard might take his talents elsewhere.

#3 Paul George

Paul George

Paul George has been the butt of jokes ever since the LA Clippers' humiliating performance in the 2020 NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The franchise gave up a considerable amount of their future to acquire him and needless to say, he didn't deliver. Much like his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, the decision on his $37.8 million player option will depend on next season's performance.

Advertisement

Here's what the Clippers traded away to get Paul George:



‣ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

‣ Danilo Gallinari

‣ 2021 1st-round pick

‣ 2022 1st-round pick

‣ 2023 1st-round pick

‣ 2024 1st-round pick

‣ 2026 1st-round pick#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/PuDbGUq5Y2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 16, 2020

Regardless of his recent performances, Paul George is a superstar in this league. He finished 3rd in MVP voting in 2019 and averages excellent numbers in the regular season.

However, if the LA Clippers have another disappointing loss in the playoffs, we might see Paul George sport the colors of another franchise.

#4 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Although not at the level of some of the other players on this list, Jrue Holiday is still a bonafide star in the NBA. The former All-Star has defensive team selections and is the most recent recipient of the NBA Teammate of the Year award.

Advertisement

Jrue Holiday is certainly a huge defensive presence but his offense is underrated. He averages 20 points per game on 50% effective shooting.

Holiday has a $27 million player option for next season, and whatever team will have him on their roster will improve significantly.

#5 Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul, commonly known as 'CP3', is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has a whopping $43 million player option and is expected to opt in.

Paul will be 36 years old by the time the next offseason rolls around and is nearing the tail-end of his career. He isn't likely to see that kind of money anywhere else. Hence, the most likely outcome is that he will opt in.

POINT GOD @CP3 made his NBA debut with the New Orleans/OKC Hornets 15 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/UMvr5OTxRZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

He is often known as 'Point God' or the quintessential point guard because of the selfless nature of his game. He always looks to get his teammates involved and improves everyone on his roster.

Paul took the young OKC Thunder squad, a team that was given a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs at the beginning of the season, to the 5th seed in the stacked western conference in 2019-20.

His leadership and skills are so invaluable that any team that is looking for a point guard thinks of Chris Paul first.