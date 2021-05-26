NBA Free Agency 2021: 5 Teams that can target Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming offseason

Kawhi Leonard's impending NBA free agency is trending even in the midst of the NBA playoffs. The LA Clippers just lost their second straight playoff game at home and now have to face the Mavericks in front of roughly 19,000 fans in Dallas. Although they do have an unlikely shot at winning the series, it is safe to say that the LA Clippers are going home in the first round.

The Clippers have lost 5 straight playoff games. pic.twitter.com/WYamdQc49P — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 26, 2021

The LA Clippers have raved all season that they are aiming for the NBA title and will settle for nothing less. Given that they are destined for another early playoff exit, Kawhi Leonard might reconsider his player options for the final year of his deal and look at other title contenders.

5 NBA franchises that are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard

Any team would want to bolster their roster with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP. Kawhi Leonard has been one of the elite two-way players in the NBA for years and a bevy of franchises have had their eyes peeled on him. He has been linked with several teams over the past few weeks as he approaches his final-year player option. Let's take a look at 5 teams that can target Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming offseason.

#1 Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard with the Toronto Raptors

This is a team that Kawhi Leonard has already played for. He knows the Toronto Raptors organization in and out and has been through a grueling postseason with the team. In the one year in Toronto in 2019, he won the NBA championship, defeating the two-time champions, the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, the Raptors franchise and fanbase would readily accept Kawhi Leonard back given what he did for them. In his first game back at the Scotiabank Arena as a Clippers player, Raptors fans cheered for him rather than booing him.

However, it does seem to be an unlikely proposition that Kawhi Leonard will re-join the team he left. Ever since he departed, the media kept suggesting he shouldn't have. Choosing the Toronto Raptors again would be admitting that he made a mistake, which is why he is expected to sign elsewhere if he ultimately decides to leave the LA Clippers.

#2 Miami Heat

Kawhi Leonard talks with the Miami Heat players

The Miami Heat is probably one of the most favorable destinations for Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming offseason. The Heat have been linked with the 5-time All-Star for the past few days as they struggle in the NBA playoffs themselves. Pairing a defensive forward like Kawhi Leonard with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would make the Miami Heat frontcourt one of the best in the league.

Miami Heat Should 'Aggressively Pursue' Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agencyhttps://t.co/1BexGrtwqM — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) May 13, 2021

ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst spoke about Kawhi Leonard's free agency, saying,

"I know there's been some mention of Miami, could Miami be a sleeper for him."

#3 New York Knicks

Kawhi Leonard against the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are following in the footsteps of the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. They have a young core that has impressed everyone in the league and now they can show free agents that they are in fact a desirable destination. Living in New York City and playing at Madison Square Garden has its perks and charms, and the Knicks also play in the far less competitive Eastern Conference.

According to reports, the Knicks aggressively pursued Kawhi Leonard in the free agency market in 2019. Back then the team was nowhere near what it is now. The New York Knicks have home-court advantage in the playoffs and are looking like a much better choice now than they were in 2019. There is no reason why the front office won't give it another try in the upcoming offseason.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard against the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been looking for another star to complement Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson's return next season makes the Warriors a favorable destination once again. GM Bob Myers has said that several players admitted that they would have considered signing with the team if Thompson hadn't gotten hurt. The Bay Area is an attractive location to be in and for the same reason that convinced Kevin Durant may convince Kawhi Leonard as well. Unselfish ball movement and high-volume marksman-like three-point shooting will sound enticing for any major player looking to win championships.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard in free agency, per @massey_evan pic.twitter.com/9NCoE27kZH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 12, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have faced Kawhi Leonard just once in the NBA finals and have not had any other playoff encounters with the player. The narrative that Kawhi Leonard would be joining a rival team has already been dismissed by the Dub Nation fanbase's eager hopes for his arrival.

#5 Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard against the Dallas Mavericks

This one is the most unlikely as the Dallas Mavericks are in fact turning into rivals for the LA Clippers. If they do indeed end up upsetting them in the first round, Kawhi Leonard will be pictured as the villain, leaving to join the foe. It would be a similar situation to Kevin Durant's in 2016, which earned him the monicker - "if you can't beat them, join them".

But there is no reason why the Dallas Mavericks wouldn't want Kawhi Leonard on their squad. Adding a man of his caliber would boost any team and pairing him up with Luka Doncic would create a dominant team capable of reaching the NBA Finals.

