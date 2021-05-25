What's next for Golden State Warriors? Looking into GM Bob Myers comments on off-season plans, Stephen Curry's future and Klay Thompson's return

The Golden State Warriors lost both their play-in games, failing to grab the eighth and final playoff seed. That saw a premature end to one of the best seasons by Stephen Curry, as the Warriors got eliminated before the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors fanbase, Dub Nation, expressed their dissatisfaction with the team's front office, as they made no changes or upgrades to the team's roster, and hashtags such as '#FreeSteph' started trending.

The Golden State Warriors are now officially in their off-season. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, GM Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr all made statements regarding the urgency to make moves in the off-season and the need to upgrade the team's roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Bob Myers says there was a two-hour meeting at Warriors HQ with Stephen Curry on Saturday and a 90-minute convo with Draymond Green this morning. All about next steps. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 24, 2021

On that note, let's look at what the Golden State Warriors need to do during the off-season.

Golden State Warriors need improvements for the 2021-22 NBA season

Golden State Warriors bench

As was evident during the season, the Golden State Warriors weren't built for a playoff run. They lacked several pieces required to compete at a high level, and 75% of their possessions needed some action from Stephen Curry.

It became a 'Curry save us' season as the 33-year-old sharpshooter put on a clinic in scoring. However, it was painfully evident that the team need Klay Thompson back.

Klay Thompson's return

Klay Thompson is scheduled to return next season, but given the nature of his injury, the Golden State Warriors might have to play a part of the next season without him. GM Bob Myers has said that Thompson might be ready for the opening day, although he provided no guarantees.

An Achilles tear typically renders a player out for a year to 18 months. Kevin Durant and John Wall both suffered Achilles injuries recently and returned after 18 and 24 months, respectively. They were both not their usual selves after coming back, as subsequent injuries and injury management kept them out for most of the season.

Thus it is borderline delusional to expect Klay Thompson to come back at 100% in just 11 months.

What do the Golden State Warriors need to improve?

The entire team, including GM Bob Myers, acknowledged that the Golden State Warriors would not be instant title contenders on Thompson's return.

They need to look beyond and get more pieces capable of elevating the team to a championship contender. GM Bob Myers noted that there needs to be more shooting around Curry, saying:

"I really like our defense, but offensively, and you saw it too, how Steph was being guarded. It's not fair to him. One guy can't do that much. It's a compliment to him clearly, that he got the attention he got, but that's very hard and a lot to ask of him to shoulder that burden by himself. So we need to help him on the offensive side."

A couple of the Warriors' top needs, in Bob Myers' mind, are a floor-spacing big man and a playmaking guard. All free-agency additions will need to have playoff experience. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors need a playmaking-oriented guard off the bench as well. Jordan Poole can score points, and although Nico Mannion has a pass-first attitude, he is too young and inexperienced to be a solid rotation player.

The big man position has been questionable for the Golden State Warriors for a long time, something that was alluded to by Bob Myers. The injured 7-footer Wiseman was replaced by the 6' 9" Kevon Looney. But with Looney injured as well, the 6' 6" Draymond Green played the center, and the Golden State Warriors' rotation became even smaller than it usually is.

The 2021 NBA free agency market is an opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to make some serious changes to their roster. Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers has been trending in rumors, linking him with the Golden State Warriors.

If his 2021 postseason with the Clippers results in another disappointing playoff run, Leonard might consider opting of his final year and getting into free agency. If he arrives at the Warriors, the defensive-minded forward will complement the Splash Brothers well.

Another player up for free agency is Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, who can get buckets and also defend at a high level. The playmaking guard spot could also be filled well by Spencer Dinwiddie, who is a backup guard for the Brooklyn Nets and is rehabbing after a season-ending injury. Norman Powell, Goran Dragic, Devonte' Graham, Tim Hardway Jr. and Evan Fournier are other guards who'll be up for free agency as well.

The stretch-5 position could also be filled in by Bucks' Bobby Portis and Clippers' Serge Ibaka, who are both hitting the free agency market this off-season. Although they struggle to space the floor, Knicks' Mitchell Robinson and Lakers' Montrezl Harrell are also decent big men capable of filling a role.

Oshae Brissett is a trade target the Golden State Warriors could consider too. The 6' 7" power forward can shoot the three, has decent defensive skills and can finish around the rim. He could be the perfect backup for Draymond Green off the bench, as he would ensure that the scoring is maintained when the starters are off the floor.

Bob Myers also spoke about James Wiseman and that he doesn't match the age and timeline of the team's three core players - Green, Curry and Thompson. However, he said that he has no intention of trading Wiseman, as he is a valuable asset and key to the future of the Golden State Warriors.

Myers further said that he owes it to Stephen Curry to make the team better because talents like him are difficult to find, and it is unfair to expect him to carry the team all on his own.

Draymond Green needs to improve his scoring

One of the major issues identified by the Golden State Warriors was the need for Draymond Green to score more. Coach Steve Kerr and Green acknowledged that the latter needs to be more of a scoring threat.

Bob Myers said Draymond Green was in his office about 40 minutes ago discussing his offense and being more of a scoring threat in the future — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 24, 2021

Golden State Warriors' off-season goals

Golden State Warriors celebrate their win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors also need to address the impending expiration of Stephen Curry's contract.

Curry did not sign an extension last off-season, fueling rumors about whether he could leave the team or is waiting till next year to sign an even bigger contract. There is also a possibility that Curry could unselfishly take a smaller deal to allow the team to sign big free agents. However, the most likely proposition is that he would sign another supermax, so he hasn't signed the extension. If that happens, Curry will become the only player in NBA history to sign a $200M+ deal twice in his career.

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the team's golden boy and the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise. He has taken the Warriors to where they are today, recently surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. It is almost unthinkable to imagine Curry donning another team's jersey.

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers assured fans that they are working on a deal and that Curry is staying with the team.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. will need to accept a role on the bench following Klay Thompson's return. According to reports, Oubre Jr. has expressed his desire to stay with the team long-term, but it remains to be seen if he'll accept coming off the bench.

Steve Kerr on free agent Kelly Oubre: "Klay's going to start when he gets back. So would Kelly be interested in coming off the bench? That's a question only he can answer. So he'll weigh his options, we'll weigh ours and we'll see where it all goes."



Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/zEbxRCGEtt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2021

Oubre Jr. has excelled in a bench role. He came on after Curry was substituted and provided a scoring punch for the second unit. He provided hustle and incredible defense and takes pride in defending the opposition's best player and causing opponent turnovers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has shown potential to be an important piece of the Golden State Warriors roster and has a shot of getting the 'Sixth Man of the Year' award next season if he opts for a 'lesser' role.

The Golden State Warriors' exit from the playoffs also guarantees them a top-14 pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. There is a 2.4% chance that it could be a top-4 pick as well. Looking for the right prospects would be a big task for the front office, though.

As we go deeper into this season's NBA playoffs, the Warriors are not expected to meet much with the media. We'll wait and hear from them when the off-season NBA free agency begins.

Also Read: Top 5 teams with the best NBA playoffs record of all time.