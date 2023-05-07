A Derrick Rose-Chicago Bulls reunion could happen this summer and it would be interesting to see. The veteran guard has bounced around the league since being traded from the Bulls in 2016.

Rose is currently with the New York Knicks and has a contract that holds a $15.5 million team option for 2023-24. However, since he has been removed entirely from the Knicks' active rotation, the team will likely decline the third season of his current deal, making him a free agent.

While the three-time All-Star could choose to sign with a title contender this offseason and chase a ring, heading back to the Bulls, who he started his career with, makes sense.

Remembering Derrick Rose's up-and-down career in Chicago

Rose took home MVP honors during the 2010-11 season.

Rose was born and raised in Chicago. He was a star at the Simeon Career Academy, a high school that also produced other NBA players like Nick Anderson and Jabari Parker.

After one season of college ball at Memphis, Rose was selected by the Bulls with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He would go on to become the franchise's biggest star since the great Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Era of the '90s.

The 2009 Rookie of the Year won the NBA Most Valuable Player award during the 2010-2011 season. He led the Bulls to the league's best record (62-20). At age 22, he was the youngest player in NBA history to ever win the award. He averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game that season.

Rose, unfortunately, tore his ACL durign the 2012 playoffs and was never the same explosive player after the devastating injury.

The Chicago Bulls could need help at the point guard spot

Lonzo Ball has played just 35 games in two seasons for the Bulls.

Chicago acquired free agent Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade deal during the 2021 offseason. The former Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans point guard was off to a great start with Chicago, showcasing an improved jumpshot, solid passing, and tough defense.

However, he was bitten hard by the injury bug, forcing him to play only 35 games during the 2021-22 season. Ball missed all of this season with a knee injury and will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign.

With Ball out, the Bulls need a point guard. Rose isn't the MVP-caliber superstar that he once was, but he could certainly help the team. He provides scoring punch and would be an ideal mentor for fellow Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu.

Rose has been buried on the Knicks' bench all season. Yet, he could be a key player if he returns to the Windy City this summer.

