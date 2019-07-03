NBA Free Agency: 3 centers the San Antonio Spurs could still sign in free agency

Could Boban Marjanovic return to San Antonio?

The San Antonio Spurs are frequently content with sitting on the sidelines during free agency, but after losing Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker over the past 12 months, the organization will be keen to make moves this month.

Gregg Popovich once again delivered San Antonio to the postseason last season, although the Spurs never looked like contenders, and were eliminated by Denver in the first round. It is clear to see that the team is in desperate need of new additions, and most apparent is the necessity to add a new big.

Pau Gasol wasn't replaced after leaving in January and LaMarcus Aldridge remains more effective when playing power forward. This leaves Jakob Poeltl as the Spurs' only specialist center. Nevertheless, there is an array of affordable veteran bigs left on the market, and here are three that could solve the Spurs' lack of big man depth.

#3 JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee enjoyed a strong season in Los Angeles with the Lakers

JaVale McGee played an important reserve role with the Golden State Warriors during his two seasons with the team, although the veteran center moved to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer in order to secure a more prominent role.

Following his move, the 31-year-old's minutes quickly jumped from just 9.5 per game to more than 20, and McGee rewarded Luke Walton's trust by averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

However, with the Lakers looking to upgrade its roster this month, McGee is unlikely to return for a second year and could be available for another near basement salary. Needless to say, McGee is still a decisive figure, although he would provide much-needed depth, and if given the minutes, it is possible that the veteran could average a double-double.

