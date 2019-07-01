NBA Free Agency: 3 Cheap free-agent options that the Oklahoma City Thunder could bring in

JaVale McGee could be part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's offseason plans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking at somewhat of a rebuild this summer following another disappointing first-round playoff defeat. After an up-and-down regular season, the Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs by a Portland Trail Blazers - a team that they had swept during the regular season.

Due to the team's ongoing failure to compete in the Western Conference, multiple reports have suggested that the ownership is not willing to pay the luxury tax. The likes of Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, and Dennis Schroder are all being linked with exits, and the Thunder may find themselves with a depleted roster in free agency.

With the franchise unlikely to pursue the summer's most in-demand free agents, the Thunder will be on the lookout for cheap deals - and here are three players that are options for Billy Donovan's team.

#3 Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter impressed for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 playoffs

Following his impressive performances during the Portland Trail Blazers' run to the Western Conference Finals, Enes Kanter will attract plenty of interest in free agency. However, due to his ongoing defensive shortcomings, Kanter will find it impossible to find a deal similar to the four-year, $70 million contract he signed back in 2015.

Kanter may be available on a deal starting at $5 million per season, and the Turkish star has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the franchise that he represented between 2015 and 2017.

During the playoffs, Kanter averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and at 27, Kanter is approaching his prime years. Kanter's ability to play alongside a fellow big would make him a good fit for Billy Donovan's team, and he could be motivated to snub larger offers in order to return to his former home.

