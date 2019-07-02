Dallas Mavericks Rumour Roundup: Mavs have serious interest in Danny Green, Goran Dragic fallout and more

Danny Green is among a number of names being linked with an imminent move to the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks finished the 18-19 season near the bottom of the Western Conference standings courtesy of a 33-49 record, with the team now failing to make the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. The legendary Dirk Nowitzki also finally retired after an unbelievable two decades with the franchise, though the mood around the Mavs is surprisingly upbeat.

The emergence of rookie sensation Luka Doncic has helped to reinvigorate one of the NBA's most passionate fanbases, whereas the surprise acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis has provided them with arguably the league's best young duo.

Heading into free agency, Dallas had the cap space to make major moves, and the team has already completed a deal to sign Seth Curry while Porzingis signed a bumper new deal. More moves are likely in the coming days and here are all the latest Dallas rumours you need to know:

Mavericks interested in signing Danny Green

Danny Green played a key role in the Toronto Raptors' winning season

Just like his Toronto Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green took the first day of free agency to mull over his future. As one of the NBA's best two-way players, Green has plenty of options to chose from and Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Mavericks are among the teams pursuing the 32-year-old.

The Mavericks remain in pursuit of Danny Green, league sources say, but Green is determined to wait on Kawhi Leonard's decision before deciding whether to stay in Toronto — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

Green spent seven years with the San Antonio Spurs, before heading to the Raptors last season as part of the trade package deal which included Leonard. During Toronto's title-winning season, Green averaged 10.3 points while shooting 45.5% from three-point range. They want to sign the veteran to a new deal, although the Los Angeles Lakers have also been mooted as a potential destination.

