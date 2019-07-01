NBA Free Agency: 3 Players the Houston Rockets are currently targeting

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 01 Jul 2019, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JaVale McGee is among the players that the Houston Rockets are considering signing

For the fourth time in five years, the Houston Rockets are coming off a season in which they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors. However, this season's 4-2 series defeat in the Western Conference Semifinals was particularly disappointing as the Warriors were without both Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins for large periods.

Following Houston's exit, reports emerged claiming that the franchise was open to trading its entire roster, and while the Rockets will find it difficult to move the remaining three years of Chris Paul's deal, both Clint Capela and Eric Gordon could make way.

The Rockets are also active in the free agent market, and Mike D'Antoni's roster could look very different for the start of the 19-20 season. So, ahead of a pivotal summer in Houston, here are three players that the team is pursuing in free agency.

#1 Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney has continued his rapid development over the past year

Ahead of free agency, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described Kevon Looney as a "foundational piece" of the Warriors future. However, with the franchise focused on keeping Kevin Durant, extending Looney's stay may take a backseat, and Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Rockets are interested.

During the 18-19 season, Looney averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, although his numbers were impacted due to playing with the likes of Stephen Curry and Daymond Green.

Since being chosen 30th overall in the 2016 draft, Looney's role in Steve Kerr's team has steadily increased, and at times, he was even preferred to DeMarcus Cousins during the NBA Finals.

Still just 23, Looney also has plenty of time to further develop, and he would inject some much-needed youth into an aging Rockets roster.

1 / 3 NEXT