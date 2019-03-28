×
NBA Free Agency: 3 possible destinations for Rajon Rondo

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
140   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:41 IST

Rajon Rondo is likely to leave the Lakers this summer
Rajon Rondo joined the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, signing a one year $9 million deal. His arrival came during a period in which the team signed a number of notable veterans to surround the recently acquired LeBron James, and Rondo was given a much bigger salary than the likes of JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley.

This signalled that Rondo would play a major role in the Lakers push to return to the playoffs, however, the veteran playmaker has struggled to dislodge Lonzo Ball as Luke Walton's first choice point guard, and the Lakers have also fallen well short in their quest for the postseason.

After this season's veteran experiment failed so spectacularly, the Lakers will be looking to refresh the roster this summer, and Rondo and his $9 million contract are likely to be among the first casualties. Due to this, Rondo will be on the lookout for a new team, and here are three possible destinations.

#3 Miami Heat

Wade will retire at the end of the season
After years of fielding one of the oldest teams in the NBA, the Miami Heat have increasingly turned towards youth over the last few months. The transition towards younger players has resulted in a late playoff push, although the team still relies heavily on Dwyane Wade's impact from the bench.

After a storied career, the 37-year-old guard is set to retire at the end of the season, and if bought in, Rondo could provide a similar impact in a veteran role. Miami's lack of depth at point guard also makes Rondo an attractive option, as his addition would allow Josh Richardson to return to his favoured position on the wing. Ultimately, the Heat won't have a lot of options during the postseason, and the team should give serious consideration to bringing the veteran on board.

