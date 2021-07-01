NBA Free Agency: 3 teams that should pursue DeMarcus Cousins during the 2021 off-season

DeMarcus Cousins' move to the LA Clippers was a turnaround he desperately needed at this stage of his career. After a terrible last few seasons plagued by injuries, the big man is all set to enter the off-season healthy.

Cousins started the 2020-21 NBA season with the Houston Rockets before they bought him out mid-way through the campaign. The LA Clippers decided to sign him on multiple 10-day contracts and then on a permanent one till the end of the season.

It turned out to be a great move, as the former All-Star helped the LA Clippers massively during the playoffs, considering the plethora of injuries plaguing the team. DeMarcus Cousins showed that he still has a lot to offer and could be an interesting target for many teams in free agency.

DeMarcus Cousins has played 14 career playoff games and tonight’s 15 points were his career high.



Happy for Boogie. pic.twitter.com/zkCrPazEG0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 29, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at three teams that should look to pursue the former Sacramento Kings center this off-season.

Three plausible destinations for De Marcus Cousins this off-season

#3 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a team likely to actively pursue centers in the market this off-season. DeMarcus Cousins is certainly way past his starting-caliber days but is a remarkable option to have coming off the bench.

The Hornets lacked bench production last season and would do great with someone like Cousins putting in efficient shifts in the middle of games.

Look at DeMarcus Cousins go. pic.twitter.com/CNkH01VuDe — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 29, 2021

He is also an experienced player and could help the youthful Hornets team make significant progress next season. The Charlotte Hornets are a team that could give Cousins a more prominent role than other teams in pursuit of the player. He won't occupy much cap space either, which would allow the Hornets to use their resources on other starting-calibre players in the market.

