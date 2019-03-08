NBA Rumors: 3 teams that Carmelo Anthony could still sign with

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST

Carmelo Anthony has continually been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

After a difficult year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer and former coach, Mike D'Antoni. Melo's move to Houston looked set to rekindle his faltering career, as the veteran finally accepted a leading role from the bench, and it appeared that Anthony would also finally have a shot at winning the NBA Championship that has continued to elude him.

Nevertheless, Anthony was blamed for the Rockets disastrous start to the season, and after just 10 games in a Houston uniform, the 34-year-old was told to find a new club. Despite immediately moving back to New York to keep up his fitness, Anthony remained on the Rockets roster until January, and upon finally being traded to the Chicago Bulls, Melo was waived just days later.

At 34, Melo's tenure in the NBA is coming to a close, however, at least for now, the 10-time All-Star still has the potential to contribute to a playoff contender, and here we will look at three potential destinations for the former New York Knicks player.

#3 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

For the first few months of the season, the Toronto Raptors were undoubtedly the NBA's most impressive team. The Raptors not only had the NBA's best record, but the team also blew away a number of contenders including the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Nevertheless, while Toronto still sit 2nd in the East Standings, the team has struggled for form recent weeks, and doubts remain over the Raptors ability to compete in the playoffs.

The roster also needs some additional firepower from the bench, and when looking at the pool of free agent talents currently available, Anthony is the name that stands out. Evidently, Melo would spend large portions of time on the Toronto bench, however, Anthony could serve as the Raptors wildcard from the bench in the playoffs.

