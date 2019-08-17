NBA Free Agency: 3 teams that could still sign Jeremy Lin ahead of the 2019-20 season

Jeremy Lin is still on the search for a new team ahead of the 19-20 season

Despite hitting free agency last month, Jeremy Lin has yet to find a new team ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 season. Lin is coming off a mixed campaign where he performed well in a reserve role with the Atlanta Hawks, before being frozen out by a contending Toronto Raptors team during the final months of the season.

Over the past few weeks, Lin has attracted interest from both China and Europe, although the former Knicks star has turned down a move abroad in favor of attempting to extend his NBA career. With still more than a month to go until the new season, Lin could still find himself with a new team before opening night, and here are three of the most likely destinations.

#3 New York Knicks

Jeremy Lin enjoyed the best spell of his career with the New York Knicks

Jeremy Lin will always be associated with his spell in New York, and the 30-year-old would jump at the chance to rejoin the team were he made a name for himself. During the 2011-12 season, Linsanity was kicking into full gear as the point guard averaged career highs in points (14.6), assists (6.2) and steals (1.6).

Injuries and a loss of agility have taken their toll in the ensuing years, although Lin is still good enough to play a big role on a struggling Knicks team. A return would finally supply a deflated New York fanbase with something to get excited about.

As it stands, the Knicks are stacked at point guard, although Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina continue to be linked with trades. If either young player is moved, Lin would prove to be a popular quick fix until the end of the season.

