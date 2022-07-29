NBA free agency: 3 veteran big men still available in the market

With NBA free agency still open, several veteran players are seeking to sign minimum deals and return to the league for another season. Even though most teams are close to completing their roster, there are still a few spots open.

Here, we name three veteran big men that are still free agents and can help their teams as backup centers.

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is a four-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA big man. He remains a free agent and is looking for his next team.

Cousins spent the previous season between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in a total of 48 games and averaged a combined 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, on 46% from the field.

He was a solid presence on both ends and was a key member of the second unit, especially during his time with Denver.

The veteran big man was Nikola Jokic's backup center, helping the Nuggets reach the NBA playoffs for another season.

So far, he hasn’t attracted significant interest from teams, mainly because of his injury history.

Between 2017 and 2020, the 12-year NBA veteran suffered three major left leg injuries that derailed his career. Cousins was a dominant force on the floor since joining the league in 2010, but injuries slowed his game down.

DeMarcus Cousins may not be able to play at the highest level, as he used to do until 2017, but he can still be a valuable bench talent for a contender.

So, expect him to attract interest from contending teams as we get closer to the start of training camps in September.

Dwight Howard

Like DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard also remains a free agent after spending the previous season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Entering Year 19 in the NBA, Howard knows the best years of his career are through. At 36, he doesn’t expect to play big minutes anymore, but he could help out a contender off the bench.

Last season, he played 60 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

This was his third stint with the 17-time NBA champions (2012/13, 2019/20, 2021/22).

Dwight Howard has been linked with the Brooklyn Nets and might be happy to join the squad.

He would be a great fit for a team loaded with stars and veterans, which is now focused on the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade saga.

The 19-year NBA veteran is ideal for an off-the-bench role to help his team rebound and protect the rim on defense, while finishing attempts above the rim offensively.

If Dwight Howard signs with the Nets, he will replace veteran big men Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, who remain free agents as well.

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin remains a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Nets. He has no intention of returning to Brooklyn and he would prefer a move to Los Angeles, either for the Lakers or the Clippers.

Like Cousins and Howard, he can be a great addition to a contender's frontline coming off the bench.

Last season, he averaged six points, four rebounds and 1 assist, on 42% from the field. He also averaged a career-low 17 minutes in 56 games. In his career, he has 19 points, eight boards and four assists.

