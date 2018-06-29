NBA Free Agency: 5 best expiring contracts that could be traded this summer

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 73 // 29 Jun 2018, 23:57 IST

Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets

NBA's free agency period has taken a turn for the dramatic, as the likes of Paul George and LeBron James have opted out of the final year of their contracts to become unrestricted free agents. Lost in this hullabaloo around the orchards of free agency, however, are some players who could act as makeweights in possible trade scenarios this summer.

Expiring contracts are the best means other than draft picks to dangle as makeweights on trade deals. Our list of most valuable players on expiring contracts is populated by the also-rans of the league - those players who could make a difference only in the best, tailor-made scenarios for them.

The following is a list of the 5 best expiring contracts on the league:

#5 Jerryd Bayless

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - NBA London Game

Looking at how far behind he is on the Sixers' rotation today (he's their 4th-choice point guard after Simmons, McConnell and Fultz), it is hard to envision Bayless as the lottery pick that he was back in 2008. The 10-year veteran has mostly played as a backup point guard on all 7 teams that he's been a member of thus far, and at the age of 29, Bayless could still continue to play that role on a team with a short point guard rotation and in need of veteran experience.

Bayless doesn't figure as a great scorer, with a career average of 41.4% shooting for 8.3 points per game. But his 3-point percentage of 36.6% is above league average, and he could be utilized as a threat coming off screens when put in the right setup.

Philly have enough cap space to sign a max free agent this summer, but they could use Bayless as a salary dump if they have the opportunity to make a trade for a superstar as well.