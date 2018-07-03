NBA Free Agency: 5 Losers from LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It has finally happened. The move that everyone in Los Angeles was waiting for. The move that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka promised. LeBron James has joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million contract.

LeBron has left his home again for greener pastures.

This is a huge win for the Lakers as Johnson and his front office team had promised to land an elite player and frankly, nobody is more elite than the King himself. But not everybody comes out a winner in this. Let us take a look at the 5 biggest losers from this mega deal:

1. Loser - The Cleveland Cavaliers:

The biggest loser in this has got to be the Cleveland Cavaliers. They just lost the one player (Sorry Kevin Love) that was carrying them to the finals each year since he returned in 2015. LeBron was the one who got them the elusive championship, the first one after 52 long years.

Cleveland Cavaliers won the title in dramatic fashion in 2016.

But now that LeBron is gone, hope is gone from the city. They will either be dwelling at the bottom or just in playoff contention if Kevin Love plays like the superstar he is supposed to be. Either way, they can never reach the glory that they were supposed to.