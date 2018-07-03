Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA Free Agency: 5 Losers from LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shubham Pant
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    03 Jul 2018, 02:55 IST

It has finally happened. The move that everyone in Los Angeles was waiting for. The move that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka promised. LeBron James has joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million contract.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns
LeBron has left his home again for greener pastures.

This is a huge win for the Lakers as Johnson and his front office team had promised to land an elite player and frankly, nobody is more elite than the King himself. But not everybody comes out a winner in this. Let us take a look at the 5 biggest losers from this mega deal:

1. Loser - The Cleveland Cavaliers:

The biggest loser in this has got to be the Cleveland Cavaliers. They just lost the one player (Sorry Kevin Love) that was carrying them to the finals each year since he returned in 2015. LeBron was the one who got them the elusive championship, the first one after 52 long years.


2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival
Cleveland Cavaliers won the title in dramatic fashion in 2016.

But now that LeBron is gone, hope is gone from the city. They will either be dwelling at the bottom or just in playoff contention if Kevin Love plays like the superstar he is supposed to be. Either way, they can never reach the glory that they were supposed to.

Page 1 of 5 Next
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kevin Love
NBA Free Agency: LeBron James opts out of Cavs' contract;...
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter explodes with news of LeBron joining the Lakers
RELATED STORY
Lebron James Free Agency: 4 possible destinations for the...
RELATED STORY
LeBron James Free Agency: 5 possible destinations for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to LeBron James becoming a free agent
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Possible Next Moves for the Los...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Impactful Trades In NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs...
RELATED STORY
10 interesting NBA facts that you might not know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us