NBA Free Agency And Trade Rumours Roundup - 7th July

With most of the All-Star-caliber free agents like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George off the table within 2 days of free agency, the whirlwind start to the offseason has cooled down somewhat as teams gather their cap resources together and try to figure out a way to maximize whatever wiggle room they have - both for the short term as well as the long term.

Some teams have the cap space to pursue the remaining free agents with whatever they have, but they're electing to conserve their space for the summer of 2019, when arguably a more low-hanging fruit would be in the grasp of a lot more teams than has been this season - mainly due to the cap-space disaster signings made by franchises in 2016.

Let's take a look at the biggest events of free agency on the 7th of July.

#1 Devin Booker signs a max extension with the Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns locked up shooting guard Devin Booker to a max contract on Saturday, the team announced. Booker, 21, is fresh off a season in which he averaged 24.9 points, 4.2 and 4.7 assists per game.

Though injuries limited him to just 54 games last season, he also averaged 22.1 points in 78 games for the 2016-17 campaign. Phoenix used the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft on center DeAndre Ayton. The Suns hope he can partner with Booker to push for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference.

Booker's five-year, $158 million extension is the first $100 million contract in Suns history. The Bulls and the Jazz are now the only teams yet to give out a $100 million contract, although the Jazz are likely to do so in the next couple of years for sensational rookie shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.