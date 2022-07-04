NBA Free Agency Day 3 Recap: Zion Williamson and Darius Garland sign huge extensions, Phoenix and Chicago pick up role players

Day 3 of NBA Free Agency wasn't as exciting as the first two days. Still, several NBA teams have made moves that could improve their rosters.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers signed their young star players to maximum rookie extensions. The Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls signed players to minimum contracts.

Zion Williamson and Darius Garland agreed to maximum extensions

Zion Williamson has expressed his desire to stay in New Orleans and agreed to a maximum rookie extension. The big man has added five years to his contract, and the extension could earn him up to $231 million.

Despite playing only 85 games in three years, the he has shown flashes of the kind of player he could be. He's averaging 25.7 points per game in his career and shoots 60.4% from the field.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. https://t.co/z4lnVLD1GM

Darius Garland has agreed to a maximum rookie extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be paid as much as Williamson.

The combo guard took a big leap last season. Garland was named an All-Star during his breakout season. The 22-year old averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game last season.

Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls signed role players in 2022 NBA Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns have been interesting to follow this offseason. They are one of the favorites to acquire Kevin Durant and are also looking to move DeAndre Ayton.

On the third day of the 2022 NBA Free Agency, the Suns signed Josh Okogie to a one-year contract. Okogie is coming off of his worst season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but is looking for a fresh start in Phoenix.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The Suns have also re-signed Bismack Biyombo and added Damion Lee. All of these players have been signed to minimum contracts. This could indicate that the Suns are going all-in on a potential trade for Kevin Durant.

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls have signed Goran Dragic to a one-year contract. The Bulls managed to re-sign Zach LaVine to a maximum deal.

Besides LaVine and Dragic, Chicago signed both Andre Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr.

Dragic is in the final years of his NBA career and most likely won't be a key player for the Bulls. However, the 36-year old guard can provide a veteran presence and be a mentor to younger players.

