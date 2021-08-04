NBA Free Agency: How will Golden State Warriors benefit from reported signing Nemanja Bjelica?

The league's annual spending spree is underway as the 2021 NBA free agency kicked off on Monday and the Golden State Warriors joined the action by signing Nemanja Bjelica.

The opening day saw a bevy of teams acquire free agents. The Warriors signed Otto Porter Jr. on a veteran's minimum deal and subsequently signed 33-year-old Nemanja Bjelica.

The Warriors add some shooting to their bench with Nemanja Bjelica on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/SbMbkTZJcU — theScore (@theScore) August 3, 2021

How does Nemanja Bjelica help the Golden State Warriors next season?

Nemanja Bjelica (#70) with the Miami Heat

Adding Nemanja Bjelica was a much-needed move for the Golden State Warriors as they needed depth in the front court. He provides them with size and scoring off the bench and would ensure the scoring is maintained while the starters are off the floor.

Although not expected to get much playing time behind James Wiseman and Kevon Looney, Nemanja Bjelica will be great alongside Draymond Green as he can stretch the floor.

He averaged 37% shooting from beyond the arc last season on more than two attempts per game and has averaged above 40% from deep three times.

The Warriors now have a floor-spacing big man ... https://t.co/QIBB11puLT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

Nemanja Bjelica averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43/37/56 shooting splits across 11 games. He has mostly been injured lately so his health is certainly a concern. Bjelica has played just 74 games in the last three seasons combined.

However, when he last played a full season, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists on a remarkable 48/42/82 shooting split.

Nemanja Bjelica is a good passer. Check out these 4 assists from a game against the Warriors in December 2019 pic.twitter.com/E4xsfIzyd5 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

Along with his health, even his age is a concern for certain people. Bjelica is 33 years old but isn't expected to get major playing time anyway.

Moreover, he is signed on a veteran's minimum deal, which means the tax-payer mid-level exception is still available for the Golden State Warriors. He is signed to a one-year deal and can contribute to a playoff push immediately.

