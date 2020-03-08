NBA Free Agency: Jamal Crawford looking to sign with a team

Jamal Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns last season

Despite all the shenanigans of the free agency market last summer and the buyout market following the NBA trade deadline, 19-year veteran Jamal Crawford is yet to find himself a suitor that would help him extend his career in the association.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has now reported that Crawford is willing to sign with a team in order to have another crack at NBA basketball. The report also went on to state that Crawford is in shape and ready to have a crack from the get-go.

Crawford's impressive NBA record

Having played in the NBA for almost the entirety of the last two decades, Jamal Crawford has averaged 14.6 points per game for his career, despite having come off the bench for the majority of the same. While he did not have a great season with the Phoenix Suns last year, the soon to be 40-year-old averaged over 35 points a game in his last three outings for the Arizona outfit.

A 3-time Sixth Man of the Year, Crawford provides significant ball-handling and scoring efficacy off the bench, something that any team aiming for a deep postseason run could benefit from, including the Los Angeles Lakers who are apparently in the market for another shooter. JCrossover's impeccable experience only adds to his resume and he presents himself as the implied leader of the second unit for any franchise willing to tie him to a contract.