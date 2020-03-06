NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers might look to add another shooter after Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters is back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers finally ended the discussions revolving around the addition of another shooter to bolster the roster. After an impressive workout trial with Dion Waiters this week, the Lakers have made the final call of getting him on board for the rest of the season.

This signing was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Twitter.

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Later, Shams also released further details on the show 'Stadium'- giving a hint of the possibility of another move by the Lakers. According to him, the Lakers have all the rights to release Waiters at any point in time if the things don't work out for him.

Shams further mentions the possibility of the addition of another shooter down the lane if it feels imperative. However, the contract with Waiters is guaranteed, and if they release him- they still would have to pay him the full salary.

Furthermore, the Lakers might choose another way of bringing in one more shooter to the squad. They have all the 15 spots filled currently, and if they waive some other player on the team, they will have a place open for somebody else down the line.

Check out the clip of the statement by Shams Charania from the show Stadium:

"This could be Waiters' final opportunity here."



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers' agreement to sign Dion Waiters. pic.twitter.com/MAKUoLb4Yl — Stadium (@Stadium) March 6, 2020

If the Lakers choose the second path, they will have a tough choice in selecting the player to let go. They have the option of Quinn Cook, whose contract extends till next season and will generate a great deal in the summer. So trading him will not make much sense.

Advertisement

Other than Cook, they have Jared Dudley- who is a part of the rotation, and Talen Horton-Tucker- who is just a rookie to let go. These are a few options for the Lakers as of now.

This move seems illogical at first instance, but coming from a source like Shams- we got to put it on the discussion table.

Coming back to Dion Waiters, he has one of the best opportunities to revive his career with the Lakers right now, and hopefully, be a contributor to the team that lifts the trophy this year.