NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers sign Dion Waiters for the rest of the season

Waiters was the No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

After an "impressive" workout with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, Dion Waiters has finally been summoned onboard. The 28-year-old shooting guard has agreed to be a purple-and-gold for the remainder of the season, which is also likely to incorporate a deep playoff run.

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Waiters was waived by the Miami Heat in February, and has only appeared in 3 games this season so far, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting almost 48% from beyond the arc.

During his time with the Heat this season, Dion faced multiple suspensions due to "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination." He was also infamously reported as having passed out on the team plane after consuming a THC-infused edible.

His inclusion into the Lakers roster provides him with a legit chance of resurgence in the league. He has been teammates with LeBron James before as well and was also once a client of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, when Rob was a player agent.

Last year, the Syracuse product averaged 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per matchup, across the 44 games he played.